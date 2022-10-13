This high school dropout is arguably the smartest guy in NJ

New Jersey is home to some of the best education in the world, and once again that has been reconfirmed.

Just this week, a Princeton University math professor named June Huh was one of 25 professors to receive a fellowship known as the “genius” grant.

The grant is part of the 2022 MacArthur Fellowship, which awards $800,000 to the recipients over the course of five years.

Huh was awarded a 2022 MacArthur Fellowship for “discovering underlying connections between disparate areas of mathematics and proving long-standing mathematical conjectures.”

The winners aren’t just mathematicians, as scientists, artists and scholars were also given the award.

The selection process is completely anonymous, however, comments from peers, students and other professionals are of course taken into account.

Professor Huh was chosen due to his phenomenal math teaching which students have said is unlike any other class they’ve taken before.

In an interview with the Princeton University President, Professor Huh was said to be a “rare and distinctive talent with an inspiring combination of mathematical genius and creativity.”

Huh moved to South Korea with his family at the age of 2, which is where he learned statistics and Russian literature.

When he became bored of high school, he dropped out with ambitions of becoming a poet.

He was also a teacher at Princeton before even joining the faculty, which is a true testament to his ability and talent.

This is the ultimate award that a professor can receive, especially when the subject is something taught by several million others.

Educators are looking forward to seeing what Professor Huh does with his reward and more importantly how he improves the lives of his current and future students.

