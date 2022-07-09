This has to be the best farmers’ market in New Jersey (Opinion)

If you’re looking for a great farmers' market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market.

This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of produce from local farmers and lots of specialty foods. There is also plenty of free parking.

My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season include:

Summit Farmers Market Vendors

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20.

The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

