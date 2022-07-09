This has to be the best farmers&#8217; market in New Jersey (Opinion)

This has to be the best farmers’ market in New Jersey (Opinion)

Phillips Farms, Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media

If you’re looking for a great farmers' market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market.

This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of produce from local farmers and lots of specialty foods. There is also plenty of free parking.

My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Jordan Jansson/ Townsquare Media
Some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season include:

Summit Farmers Market Vendors

Vendors Not Pictured:

  • Adventure Kitchen
  • Angel Planet Foods
  • Anita's Baked Wonders
  • Bull 'N Bear Brewery
  • Fit Fed Puppy
  • Foraged Feast
  • Hummus Boss
  • Jana's Jammy
  • Java's Compost
  • Kariba Farms
  • Louis Organics
  • Luxx Chocolat
  • Made with Clay
  • Mangalitsa
  • Our Woods Maple Syrup
  • Roaming Acres Farm
  • Spice Sisters
  • Stefan's Polish Foods
  • Sustainable Haus
  • Valley Shepherd Creamery
  • WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20.

The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own.

