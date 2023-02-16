This ‘hangry’ chicken place is coming to New Jersey

In the latter part of the last century, it was burger chains popping up all over the country. Now it's chicken. People can't seem to get enough fried chicken in every form in every state in the nation.

It all started with Kentucky Fried Chicken, now known simply as KFC. Then there was Popeye's, Chik-Fil-A, Raising Cain's and even more local and regional chains across the country.

Well, New Jersey, make room for Hangry Joe's coming to Northvale, New Jersey. There are now more than 20 stores popping up in states like Virginia, Maryland and Texas.

They've finally made it to the Garden State and they are planning to open up more here. A location in Closter is set to open up in New Jersey sometime this year. Northvale and Florham Park are already open.

They feature hot Nashville chicken in six spice levels including "Angry hot" which requires you to sign a waiver. They offer sandwiches, fingers, bites, chicken & waffles, fries and more.

If you like spicy chicken, you're gonna love Hangry Joe's. Don't be surprised if more New Jersey locations are announced soon.

New Jersey probably doesn't have as many national fast food or restaurant chains as many other states in the nation due to all of the amazing local restaurants we have here.

The diversity of ethnic foods can't be beaten here in New Jersey, but good old American fried food has its place here too.

We'll see if this latest chicken chain catches on here. Lord knows we have our share of 'hangry' enough people in New Jersey.

Here's a recipe with chicken you can try to make at home.

