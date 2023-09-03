This gourmet cookie and cereal bar is coming to New Jersey

If you’re a New Jerseyan with a sweet tooth, this looks like the place for you.

It was recently announced that Milk N Cookies, a cereal bar and cookie cafe, is coming soon to Montclair, NJ.

Montclair Center made the announcement in an Instagram video.

The chain originally started in Mamaroneck, New York, but has made its way into the Garden State with a location in the Willowbrook Mall.

They describe themselves as “an upscale cookie shop with a focus on providing premium baked cookies.“

These aren’t just your run of the mill cookies, either, they’re colorful and have a gooey frosting filling. Good luck taking a look without your mouth watering.

In addition to the cookies, they have a full cereal bar. You know what sounds more fun than putting cereal in milk? Putting cereal in milkshakes.

Milk N Cookies lets you to mix your favorite cereal into not only milkshakes, but ice cream cones as well.

You’d be lucky to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this tasty looking treat.

If I could go back in time and tell my younger self that this would be a possibility she would lose her mind! Check out these sweet treats:

Per their website:

Milk N Cookies was created by friends who share a common love for their sweet tooth and a passion for sharing a breakfast fare with their own twist. They created Milk N Cookies to be a place where kids and adults of all ages can come relax and enjoy amazing desserts.

It’s unclear exactly when Milk N Cookies will open, but we do know the location. Look for the cookie cafe at 43 Church St. in Montclair, NJ.

