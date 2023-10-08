This golf course will make it feel like you’re not playing in NJ

Golf season is slowly winding down, or just getting started, depending on how you look at it.

The days are getting shorter and the weather is getting colder. For some people though, this makes the best conditions for golf.

And if you’re looking for one more great public course to play before it gets too cold outside, look no further than Twisted Dune Golf Club in Egg Harbor, New Jersey.

I’ve had the chance to play here numerous times, and I’m blown away by it every time I do.

It’s got a heavy “links” style to it. Forget about trees. You won’t be seeing many of those on this course.

It makes it feel like you’re playing in the middle of the desert. Lots of sand and dunes (fitting because of the name, right?)

Your tee shots will all feel like you have all the room in the world. The fairways are wide, and because trees don’t line either side of the fairways it makes you believe you can grip it and rip it. If you spray the ball in either direction off the tee, you’re likely still going to be able to find your ball.

It’s also always in top shape. You’ll never have to worry about divots on the greens or ball marks not being replaced. They make sure this course is in almost tournament playing shape.

It’s an absolute bucket list type of course in New Jersey that goes largely unnoticed. It’s one you should definitely seek out.

Twisted Dune is located at 2101 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township.

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker

How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ New Jersey's oldest house is located on Gloucester County and dates back to the 1600's Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.