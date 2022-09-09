This former Democrat deserves re-election (Opinion)

As I've said for several years now publicly, there's a battle raging in NJ over how best to save the state from rising debt and onerous regulations.

The good news is that as I make my way around the state, we're finding that most people are eager for change and would love a reason to dig in and stay.

This of course despite the fact that for four years running, New Jersey has topped the list for outmigration.

The only way we can truly turn the state around and take us off some of the worst lists in the country is to elect smart, strong, capable leaders.

One of those leaders is Congressman Jeff Van Drew.

Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention Photo Courtesy of the Committee loading...

He's a statesman, a leader, and a man of conviction. His principles are stronger than his party affiliation as evidenced by the fact that he left the Democratic Party when they lurched far left and way out of the mainstream.

He's now a proud Republican and one of the best constituent-service-oriented Congress members. I'm proud to stand with my friend and help him as best I can to win well-deserved re-election in November.

To that end, I'll be at his annual family BBQ at the Oar House in Sea Isle City Friday night to kick off the weekend.

Join me if you can and check out my full schedule of events HERE!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

