If it was not bad enough that over 630 stores of this famous fast-food restaurant closed in 2024, additional closings are still happening with less fanfare and even with a veil of secrecy.

Subway has faced major problems. According to Union Rayo, in the last 10 years, Subway has gone from over 27,000 locations in the United States to less than 20,000. Subway has a major international presence with over 37,000 locations.

A customer waits as their sandwich is being prepared at a Subway restaurant on January 12, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

According to experts, the slow demise of Subway is a direct result of poor franchise locations, uninspired franchisees, a broken franchise model and lack of unity in following that model, which resulted in plummeting sales.

Subway sold for $9.6 billion in 2024. That is big money for a flourishing mega-business. The sale was a light of hope to reorganize, refurbish and polish the tarnished image.

Although Subway has had major cutbacks, it still has more stores than McDonald's and Starbucks in the United States.

Subway restaurant interior and exterior images, sandwiches images, sandwich artist images, other menu item images and lifestyle images on December 19, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida.

In New Jersey, we have an abundance of local Italian delis. In addition, we are gifted with five Livoti’s locations and three Uncle Guiseppi’s, which are exceptionally good Italian delis, market, and sandwich havens. There are great local sandwich shops that make outstanding sandwiches in about every town here in New Jersey. Subway, while convenient, is slowly not becoming the choice of those craving an Italian sub.

Here in New Jersey, another three stores have closed.

The Subway in Newport Center, Jersey City; Market Place in Hamilton; and the Long Branch location across from the train station have all closed.

No announcement was made about the closures, and they seem to have just vanished.

With new owners at the helm, there will be more changes, closings, and layoffs.