This famous South Jersey restaurant in my town closing after 43 years

It's been rumored and talked about for months and even confirmed that it was going to happen sometime. Well, that time is now.

The Mexican Food Factory will be closing at the end of December.

That's according to our lovely server this past Saturday night. Our family went out for a big sibling dinner and there were nine of us. It was a great time with great service and good food as usual.

My family has been going to this restaurant for almost 30 years. They've been open since 1979 way before we moved to Marlton back in the late '80s.

It's become a staple for elevated Mexican fare for so many people in the area. But if you Google the place and end up on a Reddit thread you can find some pretty harsh criticism from that group of people that has produced nothing, risked nothing, grown nothing, but know everything. But I digress.

We would go there on special occasions and big family get-togethers. It's sad to see the longest-running Mexican restaurant in the Evesham Township closing its doors.

We were told the owners are in their 80s and want to retire. Word is that they got an offer from someone who will turn the property into a cannabis dispensary.

With most people still going to their dealer and two dispensaries on either end of the townships, we'll see if they'll have any success.

Hopefully, the Reddit crowd will put their refined tastes to good use to judge the gummies and flower quality of the new dispensary. By the size of the crowds over the past few years and even more so over the past few months, plenty of people will miss The Mexican Food Factory.

Except for the real experts on everything on Reddit.

