Deep dish meals are some of my favorites, especially in the winter.

Over the years I have found shepherd's pie to be one of the most comforting dinners. It’s also an easy way to combine veggies, protein and carbs all in one delicious meal.

Looking to enjoy some shepherd's pie in the near future? Here’s the perfect recipe:

2 cups of mashed potatoes (Recipe of choice)

1 package of ground beef

1 yellow onion

2 large carrots

2 Tbsp flour

1 cup vegetable broth

1 Tbsp salt

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

Chopped rosemary

The first thing you want to do is make your mashed potatoes using any desired recipe and set aside.

Next, you want to add a bit of oil to a pan and begin to cook your onions just until they have become glassy. Then add in your chopped carrots and allow them to cook for a few minutes.

After that, you want to add in the vegetable broth, meat, seasonings and flour and cook until the meat is ready; The vegetables are soft and the mixture is thick.

The final step is to grab a dish and prepare the pie for the oven. Pour your vegetable mixture into the pan and then spread the mashed potatoes evenly on top.

I like to put some salt and rosemary over the potatoes just before baking for extra flavor.

Bake the pie in the oven at 375 for about 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are a light brown. Allow for the pie to cool down and then serve!

This is seriously the easiest meal to make and can also be prepared and stored in the freezer for later consumption.

