This cute new breakfast and lunch spot is what NJ is all about

When it comes to breakfast and lunch places, New Jersey has a very high bar. After all, since we are the diner capital of the country, (not to mention the culinary giant we are) you gotta be pretty great at breakfast and lunch to lure customers away from their favorite diner.

Besides, a cute new family-owned breakfast spot on the Jersey Shore is what NJ is all about.

That’s why everyone’s so excited about this one. J & A Breakfast, on Union Avenue in Manasquan.

The owners are a couple of hard-working, ambitious Jersey-loving entrepreneurs, who want a slice of the American dream in NJ just like a lot of us do.

Via jandaofsquan on Instagram Via jandaofsquan on Instagram loading...

Now their dream has become a reality, in none other than one of the Jersey Shore's most beautiful towns, Manasquan. J & A is a dream come true and they’re being embraced by the beautiful shore community that the eatery calls home.

Open for breakfast and lunch only, this place specializes in delicious homemade Jersey food. People have already started to call it the best new place in Manasquan!

Janine and Anthony have put together a menu where the food is amazingly fresh and delicious and their outstanding bread is becoming legendary. (And you know how important our bread is here in NJ!)

Service is quick and super friendly, and this will definitely become your new go-to for breakfast or lunch.. or your fave place to stop in on your way to the beach!

Via jandaofsquan on Instagram Via jandaofsquan on Instagram loading...

You’ll love their potato croquettes and their New York-style bagels, but what everybody’s really screaming about are their rice balls. Have you had a pork roll, egg & cheese rice ball? Now it’s time to try one.

And people in Manasquan are loyal. Win their hearts and you’re in forever. It looks like J&A is headed that way. Check them out on Instagram.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom