This creative NJ tip jar is pure genius

I've seen creative tip jars. Like this one in Pearl Street Market on LBI a couple summers ago.

Smart to take a long-debated Jersey issue on which everyone has a strong opinion then make you pony up to give yours.

Or there was the time Starbucks around New Jersey and the nation were driving up tips by placing two tip jars in a voting system.

One for Johnny Depp the other for Amber Heard. This of course was during the famous trial. I saw this at the Starbucks on 202 in Flemington and it was overflowing for Depp.

Again, smart.

But what I saw this week at King's Pizza in Ewing, New Jersey is just pure genius. You're not just voting on a popular debate, you're voting on yourself in the most personal way.

Take a look.

"On a scale of $1 to $100 how attractive are you?"

Genius. Stating the obvious, if you tip poorly you're saying you're ugly as sin. Tip better and you're a little better looking. And while I doubt anyone would ever do it, if you tip $100 you're God's gift to a lover.

Whoever thought of this deserves every tip in that jar. It's funny, creative and puts you instantly in a hysterical bind. Love it.

Which I told them when I paid for some garlic knots. I threw in $3. Of course if I were being honest I would have put in only one penny.

But I wanted to be fair to them.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

