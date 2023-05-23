This could be the oldest person in New Jersey

The life expectancy for most Americans is dropping. For men, it's 77 and for women, it's 81 years of age. Some people beat the odds and scientists and health experts are still trying to figure out the secret to longevity.

There is even a project started over a decade ago where they studied populations where people lived to over 100 years, called blue zones.

There are five in the world and unfortunately, New Jersey is not one of them.

But there is a woman who is turning 110 this week. Her name is Launa Mitchell and she's possibly the oldest woman in New Jersey.

Mitchell family photo

She is celebrating her 110th birthday with a big celebration. Launa lives at the Five Star Senior Living Community Leisure Park in Lakewood.

The community is throwing her a birthday bash today, Tuesday, May 22 at 2 p.m. She was born in 1913 in Long Island, New York, but spent most of her adult life in California.

In her more than a century of life, Launa experienced the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement and most recently the pandemic.

If you're wondering what her secret to a long life is, Launa tries to stay active when she can and eats well. She loves sweets, especially vanilla ice cream.

We're not exactly sure if she is the oldest living person in New Jersey, but she deserves our affection and congratulations.

A very Happy Birthday to Launa Mitchell of Lakewood, New Jersey!

