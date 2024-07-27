This city named best for art, culture, and history in New Jersey

There are locations throughout New Jersey that are the epitome of great history with landmarks that shaped the fabric of this country. New Jersey is also rich in culture, diversity and a less known but significant art scene.

Families are now looking more closely into choices that are rich in culture but not a burden on the budget. If you live in New Jersey your family time, date time or getaway time should be enjoying these offerings.

The people at AirportParkingReservations.com compiled a ranking of the best places to go here in New Jersey for culture, art, and history. The data they collected was based on the number of museums, art galleries, landmarks, and libraries in each city in New Jersey. A ranking was assigned based on the number of culture destinations in each location.

#5 - Elizabeth

Coming in at number 5 was Elizabeth, NJ with 2 museums, 1 art gallery, 6 libraries, and 1 landmark. Elizabeth drew a ranking of 20.6.

#4 - Camden

Coming in at number 4 was Camden with a ranking slightly over 23.

#3 - Trenton

Trenton at number 3 had 7 museums but no art galleries and 3 landmarks which gave them a ranking of 37.5.

#2 - Newark

Number 2 Newark boasted 6 museums, 6 art galleries, a whopping 17 libraries and 6 landmarks. That impressive stat garnered Newark a culture ranking of 64.6.

#1 - Jersey City

Coming in with a ranking of 89.7, the number one destination for art galleries, libraries, landmarks, and museums is Jersey City! They have it all. With 5 Museums, 10 art galleries, 15 libraries and 8 landmarks

There are cost-efficient cultural destinations available throughout New Jersey. Take advantage of what we have here in New Jersey.

