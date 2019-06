From the, "what will they think of next department," comes the "vacuum challenge." Now you might be asking, "well what is the vacuum challenge Steve?" Well that's what I'm here to tell you! It's where you put a plastic garbage bag over your head or body and then suck the air out with a vacuum. How this caught on, I'll never know. But please if you do it, don't put the bag over yours or anyone else's head.

