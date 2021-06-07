This brand new Somerville, NJ cookie shop has the wildest flavors ever

Thanks to an article on OnlyInYourState.com, I recently became aware of a fantastic new concept in the bakery world: the most amazingly unique cookie shop called Epic Cookies.

Epic cookies is a brand new cookie bakery that opened in May in Somerville.

Located at 92 West Main St., Epic is serving some of the most amazing crazy cookie flavors you’ve ever tasted. When I say amazing, I’m talking s’mores, Creamsicle, and Kitkat. And there will be more and more choices as the menu changes that every week. Every Monday at noon new flavor options are released.

With the website promising that they are soon coming to a town near you forget, you can forget Hershey’s and Mrs. fields. This spot a new has come in to blow the cookie places you’re used to completely out of the water. One look at their menu and you’ll see that Epic is going to change the way you think about cookies with flavors you never even imagined.

Forget plain old chocolate chip (although they’ll have the basics too). Those are included in their daily offerings. So if you’re craving a traditional chocolate chip or sugar cookie, never fear. Those options will always be there for you. I’m talking about crazy imaginative gourmet flavors like Creamsicle, an orange flavored sugar cookie with white chocolate chunks.

Or the Cookie Monster cookie. It’s a blue cookie stuffed with chocolate chips, Oreo and Chips Ahoy. You can’t make this stuff up, but epic cookies obviously can. And if this week doesn’t have enough creativity for you, just wait till next Monday for more wacky yet wonderful new cookie creations.

Oh, and if you’re gluten-free, there are choices for you, too.

As for beverages, there’s bottles of water of course and a zillion different milk options because what else do you really want to drink with a cookie? If you’re a cookie freak, get ready to be really excited.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.