This beautifully unique restaurant is ranked among New Jersey’s best

It's always fun to shake up your dining experience and try somewhere new.

And, when you live in a state known for its delicious food as we do, it makes it much easier to try a new restaurant.

I stumbled across a really cool-looking restaurant while browsing the web. It's located in New Brunswick — close to Rutgers University, so it's a fun option for a place to eat if you're visiting a college student.

The restaurant is called The Frog and the Peach, and according to Only in Your State, it was named one of New Jersey's best!

First off, their fully stocked bar is gorgeous. And they've got an impressive wine menu. They even do wine tastings!

But that's not even the start of all the yumminess The Frog and The Peach has to offer. They've got a seasonal menu with creative options like Sourdough Grilled Cheese, House Smoked Alligator Sausage, and "Pastrami" Smoked Shortribs. You can even do a pasta tasting. Count me in.

But, one of the coolest things about this restaurant has nothing to do with the food. It's all about the setting!

The Frog and The Peach's garden room allows guests to dine in a greenhouse. How romantic is that?

The Frog and The Peach's hours vary, so be sure to check their website before heading over. They do accept reservations.

You can visit them at 29 Dennis Street in New Brunswick.

