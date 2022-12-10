This $7.5M NJ palace-like home offers ‘10,000 square feet of luxury’

If you have about $7.5 million burning a hole in your pocket, we may have found a way for you to spend it!

It's an exquisite, one-of-a-kind home in the Seaview Harbor area of Egg Harbor Township. Back in April, this home was a whole million dollars more, so you could look at it like it's on sale.

In case you weren't aware, Seaview Harbor is near Longport, across the bay from Somers Point, and totally not connected to the rest of Egg Harbor Township. It is, though, part of EHT, thanks to some creative thinking that has gone on for years, and continues through today.

Anyway, the house!

This house has been on and off the Realtor.com listing shows the property has been listed and unlisted not less than 20 times (!) since it was last sold in 2010. That's a lot right? (I'm not a real estate listing expert, so maybe I'm reading this report wrong?)

The home is listed by Susan Solomon via BHHS Fox & Roach Margate.

Anyway, this house looks like it was made for a king. (Even the master shower looks like it was made for a king - 20 of them! That shower is bigger than my college's sports locker room!)

Here are the details of the home, from the Realtor.com listing:

CUSTOM BUILT BAYFRONT with PRIVATE BEACH, DOCK, BOAT SLIPS, INFINITY POOL & BREATHTAKING VIEWS situated on 2.63 Acres in Seaview Harbor. This house is 10, 000 square feet of luxury, features 7/8 Bedrooms 7.5 Bathrooms, 3 car garage, elevator, cathedral ceilings. The master suite located on the main level, features a spectacular bath & amazing walk in closet & sliders that lead to the patio & pool. Fabulous Gourmet Kitchen, Stone Patio, Views from every room, This is a one of a kind, must see!

Words really don't do the property justice, so photos are included below.

If you buy this home, please invite me over for a BBQ this summer!

SOURCE: Realtor.com.

