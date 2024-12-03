New Jersey is so expensive we top the nation for young adults in their 30s still living in their family homes. Couples can’t afford houses, singles can’t afford rent, and it feels impossible to get ahead.

We feel the only reward our companies give for good work is more work without more pay. It’s like a real-life version of “Office Space” when Lumbergh corners you at your desk with, “Yeah, I’m going to need you to go ahead and come in on Sunday, so yeah, that’d be great.”

If you’re feeling so overworked by the main job that you barely have time for your two side hustles, which you only have because the main job isn’t paying squat, you’re not alone.

You are, however, wrong.

Now, I’m not the one saying you’re wrong. I’m telling you, a study just released that ranked overworked states is claiming you’re wrong. If you feel your job in New Jersey is overworking to death, believe it or not, this data says we in New Jersey are actually below the national average of hard work being put in.

I know, I know, I question it too. I’m just the messenger.

The study, conducted by personal injury attorneys Phillips Law Firm, looked at employment data for 2024 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, factoring in weekly hours worked for every state to determine which states work the most throughout the year.

Turns out New Jersey ranks 33rd, meaning most states are more overworked than we are. In fact, if you look at the annual hours worked, our state puts in 1.37% less than the national average.

Hmmm. Not sure I buy it. Maybe we’re so Jersey Strong that we’re putting in fewer hours but accomplishing more.

The most overworked state, according to this analysis? Louisiana. They’re working 8.35% more than the national average. The state that’s the least overworked is Delaware.

Rounding out the Top 10 most overworked states after Louisiana…

2 — Texas

3 — North Dakota

4 — West Virginia

Tied at 5 — Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma

8 — Arkansas

Tied at 9 — Arizona, Wyoming

Again, claiming we’re not very overworked, New Jersey ranked 33. So then, why am I writing this?

