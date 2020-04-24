Thin Blue Podcast: focus on bringing cops and community together

Proud to announce the launch of a new podcast! The “Thin Blue Podcast” is our new podcast, which I’ll co-host with representatives from NJ Cops Magazine and the New Jersey Policemen's Benevolent Association.

The focus will be on law enforcement and community issues. The monthly conversation will involve representatives from New Jersey law enforcement and other stakeholders in New Jersey to share ideas for helping build a positive relationship between cops and communities.

The podcast will also serve as a resource for cops when it comes to mental health, financial issues and public safety. The goal is to offer an inside and in-depth look at how law enforcement works to serve the community at large and how we can better stand up for those who stand up for us every day.

For more information about our sponsors and the businesses who support the men and women in Blue, please visit www.njcopsmagazine.com

Thin Blue Podcast will take place every 4th Friday of the month on Facebook LIVE at Facebook.com/NJ1015. If you missed this month's episode, watch here:

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

