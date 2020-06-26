Cops taking a stand against New Jersey Attorney General

For the past couple years, I’ve been calling out the New Jersey Attorney General for being a “Fake Cop”. From the endless lawsuits against the Trump Administration to the release of accused violent criminals from jail, Gurbir Grewal has implemented policies that endanger public safety and the lives and livelihood of our men and women in Blue.

In another attack on law enforcement to further the outrageously false narrative of ‘systemic racism’ and a lack of transparency, the AG finally went too far. My friends in the NJ State Trooper unions have had enough. The State Troopers Fraternal Association of NJ filed a lawsuit naming the AG and the superintendent of the NJSP. The goal is to block the pandering, unnecessary and potentially dangerous policy of releasing cops names to the public who have had any disciplinary action taken against them in the past twenty years.

The cops unions across the state have all signed an open letter opposing the policy and now the lawsuit put some teeth behind the statement.

I caught up with Rob Nixon, the VP for Legislative Affairs for the NJSPBA. He joined me on our podcast #SpeakingCops: Back the Blue to discuss the initiatives the union is taking to protect members and change the anti-cop narrative so prevalent in the main stream media.

Speaking Cops: The Back-the-Blue Podcast is produced by New Jersey 101.5 and sponsored by the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association.

Find Speaking Cops on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin' Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.