BackTheBlue: Correctional Police Officer & COVID-19

For the past several years I've made it a point to ensure our brave Correction Officers get the recognition they deserve. As I've said repeatedly, the cops on the street arrest the bad guys, the prosecutors and judges put 'em away, and the courageous men and women in uniform behind the walls in New Jersey prisons, help keep them there.

One hero is Dave Greaux who in addition to his duties as a State Correctional Police Officer, had to face a battle with COVID-19. To make the story even more intense, his daughter Hannah was born while he was in the hospital.

Dave, his wife Silvanna, new daughter Hannah and three-year-old son Dave joined me to tell their story.

