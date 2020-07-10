In the latest episode of #SpeakingCops, I had a chance to catch up with the Hudson County Corrections PBA 109 president Derrik James to talk about the current climate for law enforcement officers right now. We discussed blue lines being painted down streets in NJ and some of those which have been painted over.

One of the big takeaways from our conversation was Derrik’s take on some of the events which have sparked protests and calls for legislative action. In his words, “there’s no such thing as a bad cop. There are good guys doing bad things.” Derrik is a great representative for corrections officers. As I have talked about for years, it’s a hard, thankless job and each corrections officer is as much a police officer as those cops outside the walls.

Listen here:

Speaking Cops: The Back-the-Blue Podcast is produced by New Jersey 101.5 and sponsored by the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association.

Find Speaking Cops on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.