SpeakingCops: Union Leadership Matters

As a part of my new podcast series #SpeakingCops: The Back-The-Blue Podcast highlighting the courage and commitment of Law Enforcement Officers across the Garden State, I was joined by one of the leaders at the New Jersey Policeman’s Benevolent Association.

Mike Freeman is the Labor Relations Coordinator and an active officer with the Summit NJ PD, PBA Local 55. We talked about the need to fight back against budget cuts that adversely impact public safety. Mike talked about the resources available to cops and their families in NJ as budget makers try to make sense of the dramatic losses in revenue due to the economic shutdown.

