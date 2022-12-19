Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ

Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days.

Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.

A 2020 red Ford Fusion was also stolen from the lot and later recovered in New Brunswick.

Burglars also broke into two Hyundais parked in Lot 506 on Essex Street and Lot 509 on Eagles Steet in Newark. Rutgers police said that the steering columns were tampered with in both vehicles likely because some Hyundai and Kia models don't have immobilizer devices, which makes them easier to steal. Valuable items were also stolen from the vehicles.

A theft on the street

A black BMW M2 belonging to someone affiliated with Rutgers was stolen late Friday afternoon while it was left idling at the International Center for Public Health three blocks from Rutgers Newark campus.

The owner of the luxury vehicle told police he saw a second black BMW speed away on Warren Avenue.

Rutgers police asked anyone with information about the Newark incidents to call 973-972-4491. Witnesses to the New Brunswick incident are asked to call 732-932-7211.

