They ‘won’ thousands on Meadowlands bets, but FanDuel won’t pay out

EAST RUTHERFORD — It was an 18-second mistake that cost at least three bettors a big payoff from the FanDuel Sportbook at the Meadowlands race track on Sunday.

Anthony Prince, of Newark, told News 12 New Jersey that FanDuel refused to pay out more than $82,000 on a $110 bet he placed that the Denver Broncos, who had been losing during most of their game against the Oakland Raiders would pull out the win.

When the Broncos came back to win 19-17 Prince told the news outlet he was told by FanDuel his bet was part of a "glitch" and they were not obligated to pay off. Price said he was offered $500 and skybox seats for three Giants games.

Friends Mike Guerriero and Chris Calcano told the news outlet they were denied a $56,000 payout over the same issue after the winnings showed up as being deposited into their account on the FanDuel app. The next day the deposit was for only $12 and FanDuel called and said the odds that they bet on never should have been available for a wager.

In a statement to New Jersey 101.5, FanDuel explained that the Broncos made themselves the favorite after they completed a 26-yard pass, which positioned the team to attempt a 36-yard field goal to take the lead.

"At that moment in the game, our system updated the odds and erroneously posted a price of +75,000 on the Broncos to win the game (bet $100 to win $75,000) when the correct odds for the Broncos to win the game at that point in time were -600 (i.e., bet $600 to win $100). A small number of bets were made at the erroneous price over an 18 second period. We honored all such bets on the Broncos to win the game at the accurate market price in accordance with our house rules and industry practice, which specifically address such obvious pricing errors," FanDuel said in a statement.

Prince said he will file a complaint with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Guerriero and Calcano told the news outlet they are skeptical of placing additional sports bets with FanDuel since the can make changes.

Guerriero, who on his Facebook account said he is the owner of Gelotti Ice Cream of Caldwell and Montclair, said he was deleting his FanDuel account.

"Shame on FanDuel. I will be deleting my account and i warn everyone to be careful," adding that they would try to get the full winnings back.

Sports betting took in $95 million in New Jersey in its first full month of betting in August.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ