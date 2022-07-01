‘They want to turn the ocean into an aquarium’ (Opinion)

I overheard those words a few years ago from a commercial fisherman in Barnegat Light. It seems it's slowly happening. Your grandchildren might not ever know the idea of fishing off the Jersey Shore if NOAA gets its way.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is holding public hearings on whether to declare the Hudson Canyon a National Marine Sanctuary. The hearings will be held this summer.

Now, who will show up in greater numbers will be interesting. You have commercial fisherman, most of whom are local men and women who have done this work for generations. The other crowd that will be heard are the activists and environmental groups who will plead their case that we need to save this precious resource.

The Hudson Canyon is a deep well of ocean that begins about 90 miles southeast of the Manasquan Inlet.

The canyon is a fertile fishing ground for commercial and recreational fisherman. It is already highly regulated and protected. Ask any commercial fisherman at the Jersey Shore what they can or cannot do and how often they are checked. It's already protected and regulated for the sake of the environment and the future of the fishermen themselves.

NOAA will hold a series of virtual and in-person public meetings on the sanctuary, including one on July 21 at Monmouth University's Urban Coast Institute. They are now taking public comment on the issue and you can make your opinion known here.

The agency will take a few years to make its decision but make no mistake their mind is made up. It's just a matter of whose voice is louder and stronger.

A lot of emotional hemophiliacs with no practical knowledge of the subject, but a deep affection for nature will be is full force. Best of luck to the fishermen and your future seafood dinner.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

The bass are biting in New Jersey fresh waters Starting in mid to late May the largemouth bass started biting on my favorite lake. I finally got a chance to get out and see how good the fishing is this year and it didn't take long to catch. I got two bass in the first 10 minutes on the lake. We used to fish exclusively with live bait, either worms, nightcrawlers (the bigger worms), or minnows. That got too easy and it's not what "real" fishermen do.

It's more of a sport if you fool the fish into biting your hook with the right lure and the proper presentation. You have to figure out what they would be feeding on that time of year, pick a lure that resembles that and finesse it in a way that makes it look enticing to the fish. To most people, this is a stupid waste of time, but to those of us who caught the fishing bug as a kid or an adult, it's almost addictive. OK, it is addictive.

Most people look at a body of water such as a pond, lake, river, or stream and admire it for its natural beauty. Fishermen try to figure out what kind of fish are below the surface and what would be the best spot to catch them. If you have small kids and you know how to fish, you can create amazing memories and give a great lesson on nature. My dad and my uncles did that for me and those of some of the best memories of my childhood.

There are so many different kinds of fish and fishing in New Jersey's fresh waters. We usually think of fishing at the Jersey Shore, but there are plenty of fishing opportunities not far from where you live . Make sure you know a few simple rules and ask a local tackle shop for some good advice on what to buy and where to go, and you're good to go. It's a great way to enjoy the diversity of landscapes we have here and challenge yourself a little.

I challenged myself for the first time this season to try and catch a few bass on Thursday afternoon right before the rain and thunderstorms and had success right away in one of my favorite fishing holes in Medford.

