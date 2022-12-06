These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers

With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state.

A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.

Today, employees are starting to become a little more selective and in the next 12 to 18 months we might see it become downright difficult to get a job.

But there is good news.

Some careers in New Jersey are flourishing.

And one of the industries that seem to be that in New Jersey is tech.

According to Roi-nj.com, a study shows that two cities in New Jersey are up there among the top cities in the entire country for tech careers.

The research was done by the educational resource website edwize.org.

and has Newark coming in at No. 3 overall, trailing Arlington, Virginia, and Baltimore.

Jersey City is at No. 5, one spot behind Washington, D.C.

Here’s how they came to those findings:

They looked at these data points and took them all into account to come up with the ranking.

Population, average salary of tech jobs, average broadband speed per city,

rent per month for a 1 bedroom apartment and the number of tech jobs.

Newark and Jersey City both ranked among the Top 5 cities nationally for those seeking careers in technology.

Interestingly, the study didn’t originally include Newark and Jersey City because it was looking at the tech scene in the 50 largest U.S. cities (Newark and Jersey City do not qualify by population size, though the population of the Newark-Jersey City corridor would easily make the list.)

Once added, Newark and Jersey City dominated their larger counterparts:

Boston (No. 7), Seattle (No. 10), Austin, Texas (No. 27), and New York City (No. 36). San Jose, California, was No. 28, San Francisco came in at No. 48.

The study also showed that other towns had much larger average salaries.

For instance, Arlington, number one on the list, earned the top spot in salary, having an average yearly pay of $91,988 and more than 10,400 tech jobs currently available.

Newark and Jersey City, on the other hand, came in at just over $60,000.

But Both Newark and Jersey city had more jobs available: Newark (18,801); Jersey City (18,512).

Even the author of the study expressed surprise at these findings, as neither of these two cities are very high profile when it comes to being “tech centers.”

But this is encouraging news for people in New Jersey who are feeling like the State has very little left to offer them.

