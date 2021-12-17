These productions are filming in New Jersey
Lights! Camera! Action!
As has been well documented, New Jersey’s role as hub of Hollywood productions has continued to grow throughout 2021.
Netflix even made a bid on land to build a new production facility, saying: "Gov. Murphy and legislative leaders have created a business environment that’s welcomed film and television production back to the state and we’re excited to submit our bid to transform Fort Monmouth into a state-of-the-art production facility."
According to the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, these productions are currently filming in New Jersey, although they don’t give exact dates:
- Empires Of Excess, Lucky 8 TV, North Jersey
- FBI: Most Wanted, CBS Television Studios, North Jersey
- America's Big Deal, Diga Studios, Newark
- Law & Order: Organized Crime Production, Wolf Entertainment, North Jersey
- When We Pray, Cinema Libre Studio, Atlantic City
- Earthstorm, Wall to Wall Media, Burlington City and Lambertville
- The Kitchen, BSTV Entertainment, Essex County & Hunterdon County
- Maybe I Do, Endeavor Content, Essex County
- Retreat, FX Networks, Kearny
The Commission says that spending on TV and film productions in New Jersey in 2021 will exceed $500 million, due at least in part to the reinstatement of the state’s film and television tax credit, making New Jersey more attractive as a production destination.
Films shot in New Jersey this year include Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” and “The Many Saints of Newark”, the “Sopranos” prequel. New Jersey native Queen Latifah’s CBS series “The Equalizer” also shoots extensively in New Jersey.
