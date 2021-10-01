In 2021 alone, spending related to film and TV production in New Jersey will exceed $500 million, according to the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission.

Following a shutdown of activity in 2020 due to COVID-19, production was very busy in the spring and summer of 2021 in New Jersey, and an "unprecedented amount of production" is taking place this fall.

“New Jersey’s film production industry has undergone explosive growth in the last four years,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “It is generating very significant revenue for our cities and towns, creating thousands of jobs and promoting permanent, bricks-and-mortar development. The most exciting part of it all is that we are just getting started.”

The Murphy Administration attributes the boost in action to the governor's reinstatement three years ago of the film and television tax credit program, which he later expanded.

“Each major project has an enormous financial impact on the state,” said David Smith, vice chairman of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission.

Filming of the second season of the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga poured approximately $58 million into local cities and towns. Universal Television spent close to $100 million in New Jersey while producing the first season of CBS’ The Equalizer.

