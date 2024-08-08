These over the top shakes and pancakes are an NJ ‘must try’

We take our breakfast seriously in New Jersey, there’s no messing around.

Few know that better than the people behind Brownstone Pancake Factory, they provide the Garden State with super indulgent pancake stacks and milkshakes, among there many other items.

For example, this is their Reese’s Pieces Waffle Shake.

That could fill me for the whole day.

Why wait until after dinner to celebrate making another trip around the sun? Instead have the Birthday Cake Pancakes to mark your special occasion.

And for any other Sunday fun day - they have Chunky Monkey Pancakes.

As well as their Cracker Jack Twinkie Pancakes.

Those with a sweet tooth will definitely want to try the Oreo Reese’s Peanut Butter Shake.

Or the Fruity Pebbles Cheesecake Shake, which looks like something straight out of a cartoon.

For any fans of the the show 'Parks and Recreation,' you’ll appreciate the “treat yo self” approach that Brownstone has (not to mention - Leslie Knope, being a huge fan of breakfast foods, would lose her mind seeing what they have to offer).

Treat. Yo. Self.

As they say on their website:

Life is short, play with your food. Have fun with your loved ones and just unleash a little. There is always room for a cheat meal!

Brownstone Pancake Factory has four New Jersey locations, you can find them in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, Brick, and Freehold.

But maybe you want Brownstone to come to you instead - their food truck is now available for bookings. You can check out. Info on how to have them at your event on their website.

