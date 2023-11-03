These NJ school districts pay their teachers $100,000 salaries

The people who are tasked with educating our leaders of tomorrow earn a median salary of about $78,000 in the Garden State, according to 2022-2023 data from the New Jersey Department of Education.

But in a number of school districts, the median teacher salary is way above that figure — by tens of thousands of dollars.

New Jersey is a good state to be a teacher in

According to Steven Baker, director of communications for the New Jersey Education Association, New Jersey has some of the highest starting teacher salaries, as well as some of the highest average teacher salaries.

"Our members have worked hard to negotiate those salaries and they certainly work hard every day to earn them," Baker said in an emailed statement to New Jersey 101.5. "And while we are ahead of most states in that measure, teacher salaries still lag behind those of comparable professionals."

Directly below you'll find a list of all the districts with a median teacher salary of at least $95,000, all the way up to more than $117,000, based on Department of Education data.

Below that, you can check out the median salary for teachers in any district. The list goes county by county.

Story continues below

NJ school districts with the highest median teacher salaries These were the highest median teacher salaries during the 2022-23 school year budget, according to data compiled by the New Jersey Department of Education. We begin with districts whose median salaries are at least $95,000 and work our way up to the highest median salary. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Baker, with NJEA, noted that "median salary" numbers don't necessarily conclude which districts pay better or offer the best contracts — two districts with very similar salary guides can have wildly differing median salaries if, for example, one has many newer teachers while the other still has plenty of experienced veterans on its roster.

Sergio Bichao contributed to this report.

Median salary of every NJ school district — 2022-23 budget

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

ATLANTIC COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Atlantic Community Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $55,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 86

Pleasantville City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $55,850

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 94

Weymouth Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $56,756

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 79

Principle Academy Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $61,169

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 86

Egg Harbor City

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $61,432

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 65

Charter~tech High School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $63,248

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 86

Folsom Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $64,772

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 79

Port Republic City

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $65,530

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 79

Absecon City

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $69,232

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 71

Somers Point City

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $71,598

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 65

Atlantic Co Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $72,277

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 20

Northfield City

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $72,986

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 71

Hamilton Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $74,666

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 71

Mullica Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $79,751

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 65

Linwood City

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $84,542

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 71

Egg Harbor Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $85,557

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 74 out of 94

Hammonton Town

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $87,221

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 74

Galloway Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $87,280

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 71

Greater Egg Harbor Reg

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $89,575

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 46

Buena Regional

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $90,101

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 51

Estell Manor City

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $90,473

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 76 out of 79

Atlantic Co Special Serv

District type/size: CSSD

Median teacher salary: $92,979

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 7

Atlantic City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $95,879

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 87 out of 94

Margate City

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $96,100

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 78 out of 79

Ventnor City

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $96,675

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 65

Mainland Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $96,721

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 46

Brigantine City

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $100,351

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 79 out of 79

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

BERGEN COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Elmwood Park

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $58,197

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 74

Fairview Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $61,560

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 71

Moonachie Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $64,344

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 79

North Arlington Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $64,650

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 74

Lodi Borough

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $65,236

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 74

Bergen Arts And Sciences Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $66,300

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 86

Maywood Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $66,499

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 71

Midland Park Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $67,550

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 51

Edgewater Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $67,878

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 57

Wood-Ridge Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $68,095

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 51

Wallington Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $68,415

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 51

Leonia Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $68,925

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 74

Woodcliff Lake Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $69,420

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 65

Cliffside Park Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $69,490

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 74

Upper Saddle River Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $69,570

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 71

Oradell Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $70,230

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 57

Saddle Brook Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $70,415

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 51

River Edge Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $70,592

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 57

Haworth Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $71,807

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 65

Carlstadt-East Rutherford

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $71,839

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 46

Norwood Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $73,057

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 65

Demarest Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $73,310

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 71

New Milford Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $73,345

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 74

Englewood On The Palisades Charter Schoo

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $73,439

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 72 out of 86

Palisades Park

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $73,485

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 51

Emerson Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $73,900

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 51

Teaneck Community Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $74,055

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 74 out of 86

Rutherford Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $74,327

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 74

Garfield City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $74,900

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 94

Alpine Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $75,368

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 79

Montvale Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $76,037

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 71

Ho Ho Kus Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $76,472

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 65

Bogota Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $76,600

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 51

Little Ferry Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $76,788

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 71

Paramus Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $77,883

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 94

Waldwick Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $78,295

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 51

Saddle River Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $78,805

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 57

Ridgefield Park Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $79,301

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 74

Hillsdale Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $79,461

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 71

Glen Rock Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $79,574

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 74

Englewood City

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $79,850

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 74

Ridgefield Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $80,030

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 51

Fort Lee Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $80,575

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 94

Park Ridge Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $81,125

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 51

Northvale Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $81,538

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 65

Mahwah Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $82,284

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 74

Rochelle Park Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $82,986

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 65

Wyckoff Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $83,138

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 71

Englewood Cliffs Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $83,217

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 72 out of 79

Fair Lawn Public Schools

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $83,496

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 94

Closter Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $83,527

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 71

Ramapo-Indian Hill Reg

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $83,661

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 46

Dumont Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $84,047

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 74

South Hackensack Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $84,976

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 74 out of 79

Bergenfield Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $85,369

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 72 out of 94

Franklin Lakes Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $85,945

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 71

Westwood Regional

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $86,040

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 74

Carlstadt Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $86,047

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 65

Teaneck Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $86,400

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 76 out of 94

Harrington Park Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $87,050

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 65

Allendale Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $88,075

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 71

Oakland Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $88,441

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 71

Lyndhurst Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $89,730

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 74

Bergen Co Special Service

District type/size: CSSD

Median teacher salary: $90,301

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 7

Tenafly Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $90,439

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 74

Hasbrouck Heights Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $90,806

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 51

Old Tappan Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $92,392

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 65

Northern Highlands Reg

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $92,852

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 46

Ramsey Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $95,220

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 73 out of 74

East Rutherford Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $95,486

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 65

Bergen County Vocational Technical Schoo

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $95,512

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 20

River Dell Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $96,189

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 46

Ridgewood Village

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $96,342

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 88 out of 94

Cresskill Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $99,153

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 51

River Vale Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $101,490

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 71

Hackensack City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $103,126

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 94 out of 94

Pascack Valley Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $111,723

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 46

Northern Valley Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $117,410

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 46

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Benjamin Banneker Prep Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $56,186

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 86

Riverbank Charter School Of Excelle

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $57,250

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 86

Medford Lakes Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $59,672

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 65

Beverly City

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $62,040

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 79

Springfield Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $64,047

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 57

Woodland Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $64,094

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 79

Tabernacle Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $66,297

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 65

Palmyra Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $66,783

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 51

Hainesport Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $67,729

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 65

New Hanover Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $67,776

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 79

Southampton Township School District

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $68,072

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 65

Edgewater Park Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $68,760

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 71

Westampton

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $69,013

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 71

Riverton

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $69,726

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 79

North Hanover Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $71,419

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 57

Mount Holly Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $72,333

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 71

Burlington Co Spec Serv

District type/size: CSSD

Median teacher salary: $72,752

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 7

Maple Shade Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $72,961

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 74

Mansfield Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $73,561

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 57

Bordentown Regional

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $73,568

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 74

Eastampton Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $73,675

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 65

Chesterfield Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $74,060

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 57

Willingboro Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $74,234

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 94

Delran Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $76,149

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 74

Burlington City

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $76,490

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 74

Mount Laurel Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $76,835

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 71

Florence Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $78,062

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 51

Northern Burlington Reg

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $78,100

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 46

Cinnaminson Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $79,280

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 74

Riverside Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $79,667

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 51

Shamong Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $80,375

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 65

Rancocas Valley Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $80,958

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 46

Burlington Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $81,041

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 94

Burlington Co Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $81,490

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 20

Delanco Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $82,589

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 79

Medford Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $83,731

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 71

Lumberton Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $84,161

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 71

Evesham Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $89,597

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 71

Pemberton Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $93,173

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 84 out of 94

Moorestown Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $95,594

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 86 out of 94

Lenape Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $102,450

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 46

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

CAMDEN COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Hope Community Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $52,466

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 86

Woodlynne Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $58,161

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 79

Oaklyn Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $60,635

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 57

Barrington Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $62,379

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 65

Clementon Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $62,491

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 65

Runnemede Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $62,588

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 71

Haddon Heights Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $63,977

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 51

Leap Academy University Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $64,784

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 86

Lawnside Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $65,289

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 79

Mount Ephraim Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $65,841

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 65

Camden’s Promise Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $66,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 86

Waterford Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $66,692

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 57

Berlin Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $66,777

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 71

Magnolia Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $68,561

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 79

Gibbsboro Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $69,728

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 79

Pine Hill Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $70,676

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 74

Lindenwold Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $70,851

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 74

Haddonfield Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $70,896

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 74

Somerdale Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $70,914

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 65

Brooklawn Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $70,965

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 79

Audubon Public School Disrict

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $71,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 51

Voorhees Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $71,060

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 71

Bellmawr Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $71,147

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 71

Camden Prep

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $71,463

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 86

Freedom Prep Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $71,770

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 86

Collingswood Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $73,300

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 74

Stratford Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $74,869

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 71

Haddon Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $75,693

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 74

Kipp Cooper Norcross

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $77,184

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 79 out of 86

Laurel Springs Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $77,276

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 57

Merchantville Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $77,879

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 79

Mastery Schools Of Camden

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $78,500

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 81 out of 86

Camden County Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $79,132

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 20

Black Horse Pike Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $81,211

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 46

Berlin Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $81,694

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 65

Winslow Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $83,195

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 94

Pennsauken Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $83,504

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 94

Sterling High School Dist

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $86,059

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 46

Gloucester City

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $87,294

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 74

Camden City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $87,472

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 77 out of 94

Cherry Hill Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $94,369

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 85 out of 94

Eastern Camden County Reg

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $95,570

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 46

Gloucester Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $95,730

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 71

Environment Community Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: N.R.

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

CAPE MAY COUNTY

"Dennis Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $56,548

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 65

"

"West Cape May Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $60,278

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 57

"

"Woodbine Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $61,039

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 79

"

"Lower Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $61,198

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 57

"

"Middle Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $62,872

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 74

"

"Cape May City

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $63,435

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 57

"

"Upper Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $66,282

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 71

"

"Stone Harbor Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $68,868

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 79

"

"Cape May County Vocational School Distri

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $71,197

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 20

"

"Cape May Co Special Serv

District type/size: CSSD

Median teacher salary: $75,230

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 7

"

"Wildwood City

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $79,605

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 51

"

"Wildwood Crest Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $80,674

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 79

"

"North Wildwood City

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $81,540

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 79

"

"Avalon Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $90,622

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 77 out of 79

"

"Ocean City

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $97,804

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 74 out of 74

"

"Lower Cape May Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $98,760

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 46

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Millville Public Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $50,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 86

Bridgeton Public Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $50,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 86

Vineland Public Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $52,760

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 86

Compass Academy Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $53,750

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 86

Maurice River Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $54,439

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 79

Greenwich Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $63,922

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 79

Fairfield Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $64,005

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 65

Downe Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $65,884

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 79

Upper Deerfield Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $72,632

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 71

Hopewell Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $72,776

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 65

Deerfield Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $74,555

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 79

Commercial Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $76,302

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 65

Bridgeton City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $76,500

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 94

Cumberland Co Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $76,736

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 20

Lawrence Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $77,624

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 65

Vineland City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $77,766

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 94

Millville City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $79,690

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 94

Cumberland Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $79,982

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 46

Stow Creek Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: N.R.

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

ESSEX COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Burch Charter School Of Excellence

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $52,726

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 86

Maria L. Varisco-Rogers Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $58,520

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 86

Discovery Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $62,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 86

North Caldwell Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $63,063

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 57

Fairfield Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $63,341

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 57

Essex Fells Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $64,871

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 57

Phillip's Academy Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $65,560

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 86

Great Oaks Legacy Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $65,696

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 86

Cedar Grove Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $67,459

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 51

Roseville Community Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $68,631

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 86

Roseland Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $68,800

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 57

Achieve Community Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $68,867

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 86

Marion P. Thomas Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $70,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 86

City Of Orange Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $70,423

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 94

Link Community Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $70,455

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 86

Pride Academy Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $70,900

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 86

Peoples Preparatory Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $73,250

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 86

Gray Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $73,597

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 73 out of 86

Caldwell-West Caldwell

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $73,961

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 74

Newark Educators Community Charter Schoo

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $74,174

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 75 out of 86

Robert Treat Academy Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $75,306

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 77 out of 86

Bloomfield Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $76,409

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 94

New Horizons Comm. Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $77,125

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 78 out of 86

Team Academy Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $78,120

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 80 out of 86

Nutley Town

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $78,555

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 94

Newark City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $79,136

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 94

Belleville Town

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $79,231

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 94

Lead Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $79,500

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 82 out of 86

North Star Academy Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $79,900

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 83 out of 86

South Orange-Maplewood

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $80,885

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 94

Montclair Town

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $81,442

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 94

Verona Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $82,335

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 74

Irvington Township

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $83,051

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 94

Essex Co Voc-Tech

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $84,810

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 20

East Orange Community Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $85,018

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 85 out of 86

Livingston Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $85,264

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 94

Glen Ridge Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $87,209

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 74

West Essex Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $89,896

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 46

West Orange Town

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $98,058

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 91 out of 94

East Orange

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $98,381

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 92 out of 94

Millburn Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $99,610

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 93 out of 94

University Heights Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: N.R.

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Franklin Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $56,005

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 57

South Harrison Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $60,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 57

National Park Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $64,367

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 57

Kingsway Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $64,568

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 46

Gloucester Co Spec Serv

District type/size: CSSD

Median teacher salary: $64,659

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 7

Wenonah Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $64,846

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 57

Swedesboro-Woolwich

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $65,625

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 57

Woodbury Heights Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $67,491

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 57

Monroe Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $67,560

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 94

East Greenwich Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $68,256

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 57

Clayton Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $68,353

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 51

Logan Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $69,194

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 71

Greenwich Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $69,520

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 65

Mantua Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $70,017

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 57

Elk Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $70,806

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 57

Paulsboro Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $70,848

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 51

Woodbury City

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $71,478

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 51

Washington Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $72,732

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 94

Harrison Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $74,754

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 57

Gloucester Co Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $75,310

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 20

Glassboro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $76,222

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 74

Deptford Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $80,441

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 94

Clearview Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $82,137

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 46

Westville Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $83,228

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 57

Pitman Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $85,935

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 51

Delsea Regional H.S Dist.

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $86,694

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 46

Gateway Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $87,178

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 46

West Deptford Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $88,035

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 74

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

HUDSON COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

The Ethical Community Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $53,108

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 86

East Newark Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $53,411

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 79

Jersey City Global Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $55,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 86

Jersey City Golden Door Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $55,959

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 86

Bayonne City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $57,839

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 94

Hoboken Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $59,619

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 86

Elysian Cs Of Hoboken

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $60,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 86

University Academy Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $61,833

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 86

Empowerment Academy Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $62,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 86

Hola Hoboken Dual Lang Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $62,643

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 86

Weehawken Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $62,883

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 51

Jersey City Comm. Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $63,157

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 86

Hudson Arts And Science Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $63,500

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 86

Dr Lena Edwards Academic Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $64,800

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 86

Guttenberg Town

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $65,281

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 71

Learning Community Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $65,438

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 86

Secaucus Town

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $67,337

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 74

Beloved Community Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $72,200

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 86

West New York Schools

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $74,403

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 94

Hoboken City

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $80,574

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 74

North Bergen Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $81,733

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 94

Hudson County Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $82,784

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 20

Union City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $87,950

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 78 out of 94

Kearny Town

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $90,195

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 82 out of 94

Soaring Heights Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $92,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 86 out of 86

Harrison Town

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $92,087

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 72 out of 74

Jersey City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $104,130

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 95 out of 95

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

HUNTERDON COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Milford Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $58,411

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 57

Bloomsbury Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $59,440

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 79

Hampton Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $61,242

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 79

Califon Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $61,375

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 79

Union Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $63,960

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 65

Lebanon Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $64,476

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 57

Kingwood Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $65,878

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 79

Franklin Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $66,626

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 79

Holland Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $66,900

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 65

Bethlehem Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $67,354

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 79

Frenchtown Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $67,620

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 79

Hunterdon Co Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $70,070

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 20

Readington Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $71,895

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 71

High Bridge Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $72,440

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 79

Lebanon Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $73,088

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 65

Clinton Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $73,785

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 71

Flemington-Raritan Reg

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $74,145

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 71

Delaware Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $74,281

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 65

South Hunterdon Regional School District

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $77,950

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 51

Clinton-Glen Gardner

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $79,567

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 79

Delaware Valley Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $80,076

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 46

Alexandria Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $82,450

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 65

Hunterdon Central Reg

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $84,042

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 46

East Amwell Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $84,990

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 75 out of 79

North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High S

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $86,750

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 46

Tewksbury Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $91,217

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 65

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

MERCER COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Trenton Stem-To-Civics Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $58,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 86

Pace Cs Of Hamilton

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $58,750

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 86

International Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $59,030

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 86

Achievers Early College Prep Charter Sch

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $60,823

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 86

Village Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $63,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 86

Mercer County Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $64,605

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 20

Paul Robeson Humanities Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $67,500

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 86

Robbinsville Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $68,925

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 74

Ewing Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $71,474

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 74

Lawrence Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $72,186

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 94

Princeton Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $74,903

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 76 out of 86

Hamilton Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $75,944

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 94

W Windsor-Plainsboro Reg

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $77,975

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 94

East Windsor Regional

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $79,836

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 94

Foundation Academy Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $80,138

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 84 out of 86

Trenton Public School District

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $83,145

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 94

Hopewell Valley Regional

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $90,842

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 74

Princeton Public Schools

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $96,425

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 89 out of 94

Mercer County Special Services School Di

District type/size: CSSD

Median teacher salary: $96,632

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 7

Governor's Office Governor's Office loading...

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Academy For Urban Leadership Charter Sch

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $59,441

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 86

Middlesex Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $59,800

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 86

Jamesburg Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $60,693

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 65

Milltown Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $60,931

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 71

Dunellen Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $62,155

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 51

Hatikvah International Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $66,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 86

Sayreville Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $66,171

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 94

Spotswood Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $68,150

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 51

South River Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $69,863

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 74

Monroe Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $70,537

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 94

South Plainfield Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $70,785

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 94

Cranbury Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $73,550

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 65

South Amboy City

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $76,112

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 51

Highland Park Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $77,278

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 51

Middlesex Co Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $77,907

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 20

Middlesex Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $78,478

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 74

North Brunswick Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $78,949

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 94

East Brunswick Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $80,724

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 94

Piscataway Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $81,081

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 94

Woodbridge Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $81,192

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 94

Perth Amboy City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $81,725

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 94

New Brunswick City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $83,311

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 94

Carteret Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $83,650

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 94

Old Bridge Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $84,400

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 94

Metuchen Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $85,208

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 74

South Brunswick Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $90,400

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 83 out of 94

Edison Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $97,922

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 90 out of 94

Greater Brunswick Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: N.R.

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

MONMOUTH COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

The Red Bank Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $52,614

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 86

Roosevelt Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $56,829

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 57

Farmingdale Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $58,620

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 79

Hope Academy Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $58,700

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 86

Neptune City

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $60,830

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 79

College Achieve Greater Asbury Park Char

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $62,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 86

Red Bank Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $62,383

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 71

Spring Lake Heights Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $63,038

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 79

Bradley Beach Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $63,200

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 79

Shrewsbury Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $63,320

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 65

Deal Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $63,825

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 79

Tinton Falls

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $64,040

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 71

Avon Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $64,470

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 79

Union Beach

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $65,309

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 65

Academy Charter High School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $66,225

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 86

Fair Haven Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $67,018

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 71

Belmar Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $67,209

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 65

Keyport Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $67,483

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 51

Freehold Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $68,363

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 71

Monmouth Beach Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $68,765

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 79

Red Bank Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $68,775

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 46

Long Branch City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $69,211

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 94

Brielle Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $69,389

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 65

Highlands Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $71,080

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 57

West Long Branch Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $71,655

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 65

Henry Hudson Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $72,306

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 46

Neptune Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $72,714

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 74

Holmdel Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $72,900

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 74

Freehold Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $72,922

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 71

Millstone Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $74,278

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 71

Rumson Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $74,315

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 71

Hazlet Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $74,500

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 74

Rumson-Fair Haven Reg

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $75,505

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 46

Little Silver Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $75,950

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 65

Ocean Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $75,975

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 74

Upper Freehold Regional

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $76,051

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 74

Monmouth Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $76,450

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 46

Oceanport Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $76,743

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 65

Sea Girt Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $76,963

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 79

Eatontown Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $76,994

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 71

Wall Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $77,450

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 74

Monmouth Co Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $78,150

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 20

Manasquan Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $78,277

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 51

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $78,450

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 94

Manalapan-Englishtown Reg

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $80,200

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 71

Middletown Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $82,088

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 94

Colts Neck Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $82,101

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 71

Spring Lake Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $84,045

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 73 out of 79

Keansburg Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $84,746

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 51

Marlboro Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $87,670

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 71

Howell Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $88,825

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 71

Shore Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $89,363

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 46

Atlantic Highlands Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $90,920

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 57

Asbury Park City

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $93,885

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 51

Freehold Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $96,520

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 46

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

MORRIS COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Unity Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $55,620

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 86

Rockaway Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $62,985

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 65

Netcong Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $64,633

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 79

Mine Hill Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $64,894

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 57

Denville Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $65,135

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 71

Morris Plains Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $69,588

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 65

East Hanover Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $69,725

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 71

Mendham Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $70,010

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 65

Lincoln Park Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $70,135

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 71

Florham Park Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $70,420

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 71

Riverdale Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $71,005

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 79

Wharton Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $71,460

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 65

Mount Arlington Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $71,560

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 79

Harding Township

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $72,130

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 79

Morris School District

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $73,365

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 94

Roxbury Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $73,374

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 74

Dover Town

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $74,135

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 74

Rockaway Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $74,555

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 71

Chester Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $74,960

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 71

Long Hill Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $75,365

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 71

Mendham Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $76,330

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 71

Pequannock Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $76,683

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 74

Mount Olive Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $77,185

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 94

Jefferson Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $77,849

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 74

Hanover Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $79,060

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 71

Sch Dist Of The Chathams

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $79,095

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 94

Washington Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $79,310

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 71

Randolph Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $79,444

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 94

Morris County Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $79,568

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 20

Boonton Town

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $80,175

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 51

Montville Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $80,632

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 74

Boonton Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $81,346

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 79

Hanover Park Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $81,692

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 46

Butler Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $82,605

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 51

West Morris Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $84,110

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 46

Madison Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $84,661

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 74

Parsippany-Troy Hills Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $89,480

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 80 out of 94

Mountain Lakes Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $92,605

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 51

Kinnelon Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $96,022

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 51

Morris Hills Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $102,355

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 46

Pixabay Pixabay loading...

OCEAN COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Beach Haven Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $55,850

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 57

Ocean Academy Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $58,200

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 86

Eagleswood Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $58,995

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 57

Tuckerton Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $59,137

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 57

Island Heights Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $60,154

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 57

Stafford Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $61,493

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 57

Barnegat Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $62,089

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 94

Ocean Gate Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $62,683

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 57

Lakehurst Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $63,999

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 79

Ocean Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $67,577

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 57

Lavallette Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $67,850

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 79

Berkeley Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $68,185

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 57

Lakewood Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $68,610

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 94

Little Egg Harbor Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $69,574

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 57

Manchester Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $70,721

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 74

Bay Head Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $70,921

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 79

Long Beach Island

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $72,224

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 57

Lacey Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $73,344

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 94

Toms River Regional

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $73,501

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 94

Point Pleasant Beach Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $73,650

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 51

Ocean County Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $74,125

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 20

Point Pleasant Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $74,200

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 74

Pinelands Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $74,500

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 46

Jackson Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $74,827

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 94

Central Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $75,106

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 46

Seaside Heights Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $75,279

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 57

Brick Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $75,460

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 94

Plumsted Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $79,018

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 51

Southern Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $90,219

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 46

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

PASSAIC COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Classical Academy Charter School Of Clif

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $51,750

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 86

John P Holland Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $60,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 86

Paterson Cs For Sci/Tech

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $63,225

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 86

Paterson Arts And Science Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $63,700

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 86

Philip’s Charter School Of Paterson

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $64,050

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 86

Haledon Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $65,170

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 71

Passaic Arts And Science Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $65,400

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 86

Hawthorne Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $66,355

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 74

College Achieve Paterson Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $68,250

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 86

Community Charter School Of Paterso

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $69,714

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 86

Paterson City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $70,025

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 94

Bloomingdale Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $70,150

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 65

North Haledon Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $70,329

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 65

Ringwood Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $71,033

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 71

Little Falls Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $74,400

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 71

Clifton City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $75,985

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 94

Passaic Co Manchester Reg

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $76,061

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 46

Woodland Park

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $78,745

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 71

Wanaque Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $80,587

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 71

Wayne Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $84,670

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 94

Passaic City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $85,615

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 75 out of 94

Totowa Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $87,695

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 71

Passaic Valley Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $88,417

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 46

West Milford Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $89,900

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 74

Pompton Lakes Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $91,484

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 51

Lakeland Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $92,080

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 46

Passaic County Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $99,487

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 20

Prospect Park Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: N.R.

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

SALEM COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Creativity Colaboratory Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $56,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 86

Elsinboro Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $59,106

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 79

Mannington Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $64,640

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 79

Salem Co Special Service

District type/size: CSSD

Median teacher salary: $66,297

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 7

Alloway Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $67,484

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 79

Lower Alloways Creek

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $68,200

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 79

Pennsville

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $68,689

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 51

Oldmans Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $68,807

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 79

Salem City

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $69,237

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 51

Pittsgrove Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $70,256

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 51

Quinton Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $71,813

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 79

Penns Grv-Carneys Pt Reg

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $72,263

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 74

Upper Pittsgrove Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $72,548

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 79

Woodstown-Pilesgrove Reg

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $73,133

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 51

Salem County Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: N.R.

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

SOMERSET COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Central Jersey College Prep Charter Scho

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $61,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 86

Bound Brook Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $63,650

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 74

South Bound Brook

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $65,475

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 65

Manville Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $68,273

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 51

Franklin Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $68,352

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 94

Watchung Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $69,808

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 65

Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $70,250

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 86

Branchburg Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $71,693

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 71

North Plainfield Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $72,535

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 74

Green Brook Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $74,305

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 65

Bedminster Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $76,048

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 65

Somerville Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $76,086

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 74

Somerset Hills Regional

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $78,313

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 51

Somerset Co Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $81,820

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 20

Hillsborough Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $83,280

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 94

Montgomery Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $83,916

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 94

Bridgewater-Raritan Reg

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $84,770

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 94

Bernards Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $85,476

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 73 out of 94

Warren Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $86,408

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 71

Watchung Hills Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $93,990

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 46

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

SUSSEX COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Ogdensburg Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $56,010

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 79

Hardyston Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $61,916

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 65

Fredon Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $64,982

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 57

Montague Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $65,000

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 79

Hampton Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $65,795

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 57

Sussex County Technology Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $65,883

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 86

Stanhope Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $68,710

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 79

Sandyston-Walpack Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $69,205

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 57

Andover Reg

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $69,636

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 65

Sussex County Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $70,004

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 20

Franklin Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $70,062

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 65

Lafayette Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $70,790

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 79

Byram Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $73,062

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 71

Frankford Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $73,242

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 65

Newton Town

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $74,629

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 51

Hamburg Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $76,672

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 79

Lenape Valley Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $77,450

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 46

Stillwater Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $77,618

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 57

Green Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $79,872

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 79

Vernon Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $84,586

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 74

Sussex-Wantage Regional

District type/size: K-8 / 751 +

Median teacher salary: $86,516

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 71

Sparta Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $88,295

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 74

Hopatcong

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $93,795

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 51

Kittatinny Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $95,300

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 46

Wallkill Valley Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $101,657

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 46

High Point Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $102,638

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 46

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

UNION COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Queen City Academy Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $52,033

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 86

College Achieve Central Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $58,750

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 86

The Barack Obama Green Charter High Scho

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $61,484

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 86

Garwood Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $61,852

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 79

Cresthaven Academy Charter School

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $62,121

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 86

Roselle Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $62,893

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 74

Clark Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $63,069

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 74

Union County Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $67,862

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 20

Mountainside Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $67,908

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 65

Cranford Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $70,473

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 94

Winfield Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $70,566

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 79

Summit City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $72,500

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 94

Hillside Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $73,208

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 74

Rahway City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $73,354

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 94

Scotch Plains-Fanwood Reg

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $74,792

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 94

Berkeley Heights Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $75,811

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 74

Linden City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $77,574

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 94

Springfield Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $79,422

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 74

New Providence Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $79,455

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 74

Roselle Park Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $80,812

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 74

Union Twp

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $82,986

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 94

Plainfield City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $84,016

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 94

Elizabeth City

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $89,218

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 79 out of 94

Westfield Town

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $89,554

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 81 out of 94

Kenilworth Boro

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $90,526

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 51

Union County Teams Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: N.R.

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

WARREN COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.

Ridge And Valley Cs

District type/size: Charter

Median teacher salary: $49,181

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 86

Frelinghuysen Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $57,115

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 57

Oxford Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $60,325

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 79

Washington Boro

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $64,476

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 57

Alpha Boro

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $65,484

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 79

Hope Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $66,733

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 79

Warren County Vocational

District type/size: J. VOC

Median teacher salary: $68,527

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 20

Greenwich Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $69,489

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 65

Blairstown Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $69,525

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 57

Franklin Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $70,798

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 57

Allamuchy Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $70,858

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 65

Great Meadows Regional

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $71,665

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 65

Knowlton Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $71,893

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 57

Harmony Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $71,897

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 79

Mansfield Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $73,870

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 57

Pohatcong Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $74,326

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 79

White Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400

Median teacher salary: $75,351

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 79

North Warren Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $76,947

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 46

Phillipsburg Town

District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +

Median teacher salary: $76,992

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 94

Washington Twp

District type/size: K-6

Median teacher salary: $77,245

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 57

Belvidere Town

District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800

Median teacher salary: $77,856

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 51

Hackettstown

District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500

Median teacher salary: $77,930

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 74

Lopatcong Twp

District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750

Median teacher salary: $78,131

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 65

Warren Hills Regional

District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12

Median teacher salary: $88,238

Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 46