These NJ school districts pay their teachers $100,000 salaries

These NJ school districts pay their teachers $100,000 salaries

Canva

The people who are tasked with educating our leaders of tomorrow earn a median salary of about $78,000 in the Garden State, according to 2022-2023 data from the New Jersey Department of Education.

But in a number of school districts, the median teacher salary is way above that figure — by tens of thousands of dollars.

New Jersey is a good state to be a teacher in

According to Steven Baker, director of communications for the New Jersey Education Association, New Jersey has some of the highest starting teacher salaries, as well as some of the highest average teacher salaries.

"Our members have worked hard to negotiate those salaries and they certainly work hard every day to earn them," Baker said in an emailed statement to New Jersey 101.5. "And while we are ahead of most states in that measure, teacher salaries still lag behind those of comparable professionals."

Directly below you'll find a list of all the districts with a median teacher salary of at least $95,000, all the way up to more than $117,000, based on Department of Education data.

Below that, you can check out the median salary for teachers in any district. The list goes county by county.

Story continues below

NJ school districts with the highest median teacher salaries

These were the highest median teacher salaries during the 2022-23 school year budget, according to data compiled by the New Jersey Department of Education. We begin with districts whose median salaries are at least $95,000 and work our way up to the highest median salary.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Baker, with NJEA, noted that "median salary" numbers don't necessarily conclude which districts pay better or offer the best contracts — two districts with very similar salary guides can have wildly differing median salaries if, for example, one has many newer teachers while the other still has plenty of experienced veterans on its roster.

Sergio Bichao contributed to this report.

Median salary of every NJ school district — 2022-23 budget

Google Maps
loading...

ATLANTIC COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Atlantic Community Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $55,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 86

Pleasantville City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $55,850
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 94

Weymouth Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $56,756
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 79

Principle Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $61,169
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 86

Egg Harbor City
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $61,432
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 65

Charter~tech High School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $63,248
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 86

Folsom Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $64,772
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 79

Port Republic City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $65,530
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 79

Absecon City
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $69,232
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 71

Somers Point City
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $71,598
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 65

Atlantic Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $72,277
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 20

Northfield City
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $72,986
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 71

Hamilton Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,666
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 71

Mullica Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $79,751
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 65

Linwood City
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $84,542
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 71

Egg Harbor Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $85,557
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 74 out of 94

Hammonton Town
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $87,221
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 74

Galloway Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $87,280
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 71

Greater Egg Harbor Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $89,575
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 46

Buena Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $90,101
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 51

Estell Manor City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $90,473
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 76 out of 79

Atlantic Co Special Serv
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $92,979
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 7

Atlantic City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $95,879
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 87 out of 94

Margate City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $96,100
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 78 out of 79

Ventnor City
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $96,675
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 65

Mainland Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $96,721
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 46

Brigantine City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $100,351
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 79 out of 79

Google Maps
loading...

BERGEN COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Elmwood Park
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $58,197
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 74

Fairview Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $61,560
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 71

Moonachie Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $64,344
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 79

North Arlington Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $64,650
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 74

Lodi Borough
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $65,236
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 74

Bergen Arts And Sciences Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $66,300
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 86

Maywood Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $66,499
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 71

Midland Park Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $67,550
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 51

Edgewater Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $67,878
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 57

Wood-Ridge Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $68,095
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 51

Wallington Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $68,415
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 51

Leonia Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $68,925
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 74

Woodcliff Lake Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,420
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 65

Cliffside Park Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $69,490
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 74

Upper Saddle River Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $69,570
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 71

Oradell Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $70,230
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 57

Saddle Brook Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $70,415
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 51

River Edge Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $70,592
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 57

Haworth Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $71,807
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 65

Carlstadt-East Rutherford
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $71,839
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 46

Norwood Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $73,057
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 65

Demarest Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $73,310
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 71

New Milford Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $73,345
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 74

Englewood On The Palisades Charter Schoo
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $73,439
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 72 out of 86

Palisades Park
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $73,485
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 51

Emerson Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $73,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 51

Teaneck Community Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $74,055
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 74 out of 86

Rutherford Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $74,327
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 74

Garfield City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $74,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 94

Alpine Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $75,368
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 79

Montvale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $76,037
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 71

Ho Ho Kus Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $76,472
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 65

Bogota Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $76,600
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 51

Little Ferry Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $76,788
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 71

Paramus Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $77,883
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 94

Waldwick Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $78,295
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 51

Saddle River Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $78,805
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 57

Ridgefield Park Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $79,301
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 74

Hillsdale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $79,461
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 71

Glen Rock Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $79,574
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 74

Englewood City
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $79,850
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 74

Ridgefield Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $80,030
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 51

Fort Lee Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $80,575
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 94

Park Ridge Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $81,125
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 51

Northvale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $81,538
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 65

Mahwah Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $82,284
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 74

Rochelle Park Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $82,986
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 65

Wyckoff Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $83,138
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 71

Englewood Cliffs Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $83,217
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 72 out of 79

Fair Lawn Public Schools
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,496
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 94

Closter Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $83,527
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 71

Ramapo-Indian Hill Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $83,661
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 46

Dumont Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $84,047
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 74

South Hackensack Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $84,976
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 74 out of 79

Bergenfield Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $85,369
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 72 out of 94

Franklin Lakes Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $85,945
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 71

Westwood Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $86,040
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 74

Carlstadt Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $86,047
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 65

Teaneck Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $86,400
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 76 out of 94

Harrington Park Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $87,050
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 65

Allendale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $88,075
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 71

Oakland Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $88,441
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 71

Lyndhurst Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $89,730
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 74

Bergen Co Special Service
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $90,301
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 7

Tenafly Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $90,439
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 74

Hasbrouck Heights Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $90,806
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 51

Old Tappan Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $92,392
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 65

Northern Highlands Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $92,852
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 46

Ramsey Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $95,220
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 73 out of 74

East Rutherford Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $95,486
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 65

Bergen County Vocational Technical Schoo
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $95,512
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 20

River Dell Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $96,189
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 46

Ridgewood Village
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $96,342
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 88 out of 94

Cresskill Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $99,153
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 51

River Vale Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $101,490
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 71

Hackensack City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $103,126
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 94 out of 94

Pascack Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $111,723
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 46

Northern Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $117,410
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 46

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Benjamin Banneker Prep Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $56,186
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 86

Riverbank Charter School Of Excelle
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $57,250
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 86

Medford Lakes Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $59,672
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 65

Beverly City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $62,040
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 79

Springfield Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,047
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 57

Woodland Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $64,094
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 79

Tabernacle Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $66,297
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 65

Palmyra Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $66,783
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 51

Hainesport Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $67,729
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 65

New Hanover Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $67,776
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 79

Southampton Township School District
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $68,072
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 65

Edgewater Park Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $68,760
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 71

Westampton
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $69,013
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 71

Riverton
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $69,726
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 79

North Hanover Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $71,419
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 57

Mount Holly Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $72,333
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 71

Burlington Co Spec Serv
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $72,752
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 7

Maple Shade Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $72,961
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 74

Mansfield Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $73,561
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 57

Bordentown Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $73,568
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 74

Eastampton Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $73,675
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 65

Chesterfield Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $74,060
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 57

Willingboro Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $74,234
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 94

Delran Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $76,149
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 74

Burlington City
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $76,490
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 74

Mount Laurel Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $76,835
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 71

Florence Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $78,062
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 51

Northern Burlington Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $78,100
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 46

Cinnaminson Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $79,280
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 74

Riverside Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $79,667
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 51

Shamong Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $80,375
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 65

Rancocas Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $80,958
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 46

Burlington Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $81,041
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 94

Burlington Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $81,490
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 20

Delanco Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $82,589
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 79

Medford Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $83,731
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 71

Lumberton Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $84,161
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 71

Evesham Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $89,597
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 71

Pemberton Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $93,173
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 84 out of 94

Moorestown Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $95,594
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 86 out of 94

Lenape Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $102,450
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 46

Google Maps
loading...

CAMDEN COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Hope Community Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $52,466
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 86

Woodlynne Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $58,161
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 79

Oaklyn Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $60,635
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 57

Barrington Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $62,379
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 65

Clementon Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $62,491
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 65

Runnemede Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $62,588
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 71

Haddon Heights Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $63,977
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 51

Leap Academy University Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $64,784
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 86

Lawnside Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $65,289
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 79

Mount Ephraim Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $65,841
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 65

Camden’s Promise Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $66,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 86

Waterford Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $66,692
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 57

Berlin Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $66,777
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 71

Magnolia Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $68,561
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 79

Gibbsboro Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $69,728
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 79

Pine Hill Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $70,676
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 74

Lindenwold Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $70,851
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 74

Haddonfield Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $70,896
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 74

Somerdale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $70,914
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 65

Brooklawn Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $70,965
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 79

Audubon Public School Disrict
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $71,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 51

Voorhees Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $71,060
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 71

Bellmawr Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $71,147
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 71

Camden Prep
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $71,463
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 86

Freedom Prep Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $71,770
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 86

Collingswood Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $73,300
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 74

Stratford Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,869
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 71

Haddon Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $75,693
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 74

Kipp Cooper Norcross
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $77,184
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 79 out of 86

Laurel Springs Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $77,276
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 57

Merchantville Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $77,879
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 79

Mastery Schools Of Camden
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $78,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 81 out of 86

Camden County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $79,132
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 20

Black Horse Pike Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $81,211
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 46

Berlin Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $81,694
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 65

Winslow Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,195
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 94

Pennsauken Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,504
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 94

Sterling High School Dist
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $86,059
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 46

Gloucester City
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $87,294
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 74

Camden City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $87,472
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 77 out of 94

Cherry Hill Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $94,369
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 85 out of 94

Eastern Camden County Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $95,570
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 46

Gloucester Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $95,730
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 71

Environment Community Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

CAPE MAY COUNTY

"Dennis Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $56,548
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 65

"
"West Cape May Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $60,278
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 57

"
"Woodbine Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $61,039
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 79

"
"Lower Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $61,198
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 57

"
"Middle Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $62,872
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 74

"
"Cape May City
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $63,435
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 57

"
"Upper Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $66,282
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 71

"
"Stone Harbor Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $68,868
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 79

"
"Cape May County Vocational School Distri
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $71,197
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 20

"
"Cape May Co Special Serv
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $75,230
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 7

"
"Wildwood City
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $79,605
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 51

"
"Wildwood Crest Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $80,674
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 79

"
"North Wildwood City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $81,540
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 79

"
"Avalon Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $90,622
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 77 out of 79

"
"Ocean City
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $97,804
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 74 out of 74

"
"Lower Cape May Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $98,760
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 46

Google Maps
loading...

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Millville Public Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $50,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 86

Bridgeton Public Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $50,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 86

Vineland Public Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $52,760
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 86

Compass Academy Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $53,750
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 86

Maurice River Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $54,439
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 79

Greenwich Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $63,922
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 79

Fairfield Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $64,005
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 65

Downe Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $65,884
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 79

Upper Deerfield Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $72,632
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 71

Hopewell Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $72,776
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 65

Deerfield Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $74,555
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 79

Commercial Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $76,302
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 65

Bridgeton City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $76,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 94

Cumberland Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $76,736
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 20

Lawrence Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $77,624
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 65

Vineland City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $77,766
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 94

Millville City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $79,690
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 94

Cumberland Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $79,982
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 46

Stow Creek Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

Google Maps
loading...

ESSEX COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Burch Charter School Of Excellence
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $52,726
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 86

Maria L. Varisco-Rogers Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $58,520
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 86

Discovery Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $62,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 86

North Caldwell Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $63,063
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 57

Fairfield Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $63,341
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 57

Essex Fells Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,871
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 57

Phillip's Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $65,560
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 86

Great Oaks Legacy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $65,696
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 86

Cedar Grove Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $67,459
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 51

Roseville Community Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $68,631
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 86

Roseland Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $68,800
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 57

Achieve Community Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $68,867
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 86

Marion P. Thomas Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $70,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 86

City Of Orange Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $70,423
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 94

Link Community Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $70,455
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 86

Pride Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $70,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 86

Peoples Preparatory Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $73,250
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 86

Gray Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $73,597
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 73 out of 86

Caldwell-West Caldwell
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $73,961
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 74

Newark Educators Community Charter Schoo
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $74,174
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 75 out of 86

Robert Treat Academy Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $75,306
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 77 out of 86

Bloomfield Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $76,409
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 94

New Horizons Comm. Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $77,125
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 78 out of 86

Team Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $78,120
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 80 out of 86

Nutley Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $78,555
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 94

Newark City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $79,136
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 94

Belleville Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $79,231
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 94

Lead Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $79,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 82 out of 86

North Star Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $79,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 83 out of 86

South Orange-Maplewood
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $80,885
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 94

Montclair Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $81,442
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 94

Verona Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $82,335
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 74

Irvington Township
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,051
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 94

Essex Co Voc-Tech
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $84,810
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 20

East Orange Community Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $85,018
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 85 out of 86

Livingston Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $85,264
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 94

Glen Ridge Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $87,209
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 74

West Essex Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $89,896
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 46

West Orange Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $98,058
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 91 out of 94

East Orange
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $98,381
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 92 out of 94

Millburn Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $99,610
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 93 out of 94

University Heights Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

Google Maps
loading...

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Franklin Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $56,005
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 57

South Harrison Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $60,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 57

National Park Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,367
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 57

Kingsway Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $64,568
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 46

Gloucester Co Spec Serv
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $64,659
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 7

Wenonah Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,846
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 57

Swedesboro-Woolwich
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $65,625
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 57

Woodbury Heights Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $67,491
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 57

Monroe Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $67,560
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 94

East Greenwich Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $68,256
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 57

Clayton Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $68,353
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 51

Logan Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $69,194
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 71

Greenwich Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,520
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 65

Mantua Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $70,017
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 57

Elk Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $70,806
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 57

Paulsboro Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $70,848
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 51

Woodbury City
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $71,478
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 51

Washington Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $72,732
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 94

Harrison Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $74,754
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 57

Gloucester Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $75,310
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 20

Glassboro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $76,222
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 74

Deptford Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $80,441
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 94

Clearview Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $82,137
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 46

Westville Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $83,228
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 57

Pitman Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $85,935
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 51

Delsea Regional H.S Dist.
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $86,694
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 46

Gateway Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $87,178
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 46

West Deptford Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $88,035
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 74

Google Maps
loading...

HUDSON COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

The Ethical Community Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $53,108
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 86

East Newark Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $53,411
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 79

Jersey City Global Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $55,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 86

Jersey City Golden Door Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $55,959
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 86

Bayonne City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $57,839
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 94

Hoboken Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $59,619
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 86

Elysian Cs Of Hoboken
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $60,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 86

University Academy Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $61,833
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 86

Empowerment Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $62,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 86

Hola Hoboken Dual Lang Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $62,643
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 86

Weehawken Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $62,883
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 51

Jersey City Comm. Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $63,157
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 86

Hudson Arts And Science Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $63,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 86

Dr Lena Edwards Academic Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $64,800
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 86

Guttenberg Town
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $65,281
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 71

Learning Community Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $65,438
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 86

Secaucus Town
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $67,337
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 74

Beloved Community Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $72,200
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 86

West New York Schools
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $74,403
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 94

Hoboken City
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $80,574
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 74

North Bergen Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $81,733
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 94

Hudson County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $82,784
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 20

Union City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $87,950
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 78 out of 94

Kearny Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $90,195
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 82 out of 94

Soaring Heights Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $92,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 86 out of 86

Harrison Town
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $92,087
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 72 out of 74

Jersey City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $104,130
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 95 out of 95

Google Maps
loading...

HUNTERDON COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Milford Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $58,411
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 57

Bloomsbury Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $59,440
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 79

Hampton Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $61,242
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 79

Califon Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $61,375
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 79

Union Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $63,960
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 65

Lebanon Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,476
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 57

Kingwood Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $65,878
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 79

Franklin Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $66,626
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 79

Holland Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $66,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 65

Bethlehem Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $67,354
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 79

Frenchtown Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $67,620
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 79

Hunterdon Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $70,070
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 20

Readington Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $71,895
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 71

High Bridge Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $72,440
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 79

Lebanon Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $73,088
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 65

Clinton Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $73,785
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 71

Flemington-Raritan Reg
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,145
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 71

Delaware Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $74,281
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 65

South Hunterdon Regional School District
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $77,950
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 51

Clinton-Glen Gardner
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $79,567
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 79

Delaware Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $80,076
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 46

Alexandria Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $82,450
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 65

Hunterdon Central Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $84,042
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 46

East Amwell Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $84,990
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 75 out of 79

North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High S
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $86,750
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 46

Tewksbury Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $91,217
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 65

Google Maps
loading...

MERCER COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Trenton Stem-To-Civics Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $58,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 86

Pace Cs Of Hamilton
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $58,750
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 86

International Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $59,030
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 86

Achievers Early College Prep Charter Sch
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $60,823
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 86

Village Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $63,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 86

Mercer County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $64,605
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 20

Paul Robeson Humanities Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $67,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 86

Robbinsville Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $68,925
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 74

Ewing Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $71,474
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 74

Lawrence Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $72,186
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 94

Princeton Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $74,903
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 76 out of 86

Hamilton Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $75,944
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 94

W Windsor-Plainsboro Reg
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $77,975
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 94

East Windsor Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $79,836
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 94

Foundation Academy Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $80,138
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 84 out of 86

Trenton Public School District
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,145
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 94

Hopewell Valley Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $90,842
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 74

Princeton Public Schools
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $96,425
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 89 out of 94

Mercer County Special Services School Di
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $96,632
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 7

Governor's Office
loading...

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Academy For Urban Leadership Charter Sch
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $59,441
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 86

Middlesex Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $59,800
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 86

Jamesburg Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $60,693
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 65

Milltown Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $60,931
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 71

Dunellen Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $62,155
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 51

Hatikvah International Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $66,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 86

Sayreville Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $66,171
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 94

Spotswood Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $68,150
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 51

South River Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $69,863
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 74

Monroe Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $70,537
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 94

South Plainfield Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $70,785
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 94

Cranbury Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $73,550
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 65

South Amboy City
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $76,112
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 51

Highland Park Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $77,278
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 51

Middlesex Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $77,907
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 20

Middlesex Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $78,478
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 74

North Brunswick Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $78,949
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 94

East Brunswick Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $80,724
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 94

Piscataway Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $81,081
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 94

Woodbridge Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $81,192
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 94

Perth Amboy City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $81,725
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 94

New Brunswick City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,311
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 94

Carteret Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,650
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 94

Old Bridge Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $84,400
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 94

Metuchen Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $85,208
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 74

South Brunswick Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $90,400
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 83 out of 94

Edison Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $97,922
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 90 out of 94

Greater Brunswick Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

Google Maps
loading...

MONMOUTH COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

The Red Bank Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $52,614
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 86

Roosevelt Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $56,829
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 57

Farmingdale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $58,620
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 79

Hope Academy Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $58,700
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 86

Neptune City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $60,830
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 79

College Achieve Greater Asbury Park Char
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $62,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 86

Red Bank Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $62,383
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 71

Spring Lake Heights Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $63,038
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 79

Bradley Beach Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $63,200
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 79

Shrewsbury Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $63,320
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 65

Deal Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $63,825
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 79

Tinton Falls
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $64,040
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 71

Avon Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $64,470
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 79

Union Beach
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $65,309
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 65

Academy Charter High School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $66,225
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 86

Fair Haven Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $67,018
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 71

Belmar Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $67,209
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 65

Keyport Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $67,483
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 51

Freehold Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $68,363
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 71

Monmouth Beach Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $68,765
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 79

Red Bank Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $68,775
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 46

Long Branch City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $69,211
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 94

Brielle Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,389
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 65

Highlands Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $71,080
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 57

West Long Branch Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $71,655
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 65

Henry Hudson Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $72,306
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 46

Neptune Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $72,714
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 74

Holmdel Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $72,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 74

Freehold Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $72,922
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 71

Millstone Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,278
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 71

Rumson Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,315
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 71

Hazlet Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $74,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 74

Rumson-Fair Haven Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $75,505
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 46

Little Silver Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $75,950
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 65

Ocean Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $75,975
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 74

Upper Freehold Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $76,051
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 74

Monmouth Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $76,450
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 46

Oceanport Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $76,743
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 65

Sea Girt Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $76,963
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 79

Eatontown Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $76,994
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 71

Wall Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $77,450
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 74

Monmouth Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $78,150
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 20

Manasquan Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $78,277
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 51

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $78,450
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 94

Manalapan-Englishtown Reg
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $80,200
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 71

Middletown Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $82,088
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 94

Colts Neck Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $82,101
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 71

Spring Lake Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $84,045
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 73 out of 79

Keansburg Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $84,746
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 51

Marlboro Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $87,670
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 71

Howell Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $88,825
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 71

Shore Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $89,363
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 46

Atlantic Highlands Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $90,920
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 57

Asbury Park City
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $93,885
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 51

Freehold Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $96,520
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 46

Google Maps
loading...

MORRIS COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Unity Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $55,620
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 86

Rockaway Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $62,985
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 65

Netcong Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $64,633
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 79

Mine Hill Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,894
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 57

Denville Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $65,135
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 71

Morris Plains Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,588
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 65

East Hanover Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $69,725
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 71

Mendham Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $70,010
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 65

Lincoln Park Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $70,135
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 71

Florham Park Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $70,420
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 71

Riverdale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $71,005
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 79

Wharton Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $71,460
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 65

Mount Arlington Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $71,560
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 79

Harding Township
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $72,130
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 79

Morris School District
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $73,365
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 94

Roxbury Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $73,374
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 74

Dover Town
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $74,135
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 74

Rockaway Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,555
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 71

Chester Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,960
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 71

Long Hill Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $75,365
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 71

Mendham Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $76,330
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 71

Pequannock Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $76,683
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 74

Mount Olive Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $77,185
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 94

Jefferson Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $77,849
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 74

Hanover Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $79,060
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 71

Sch Dist Of The Chathams
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $79,095
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 94

Washington Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $79,310
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 71

Randolph Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $79,444
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 94

Morris County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $79,568
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 20

Boonton Town
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $80,175
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 51

Montville Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $80,632
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 74

Boonton Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $81,346
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 79

Hanover Park Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $81,692
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 46

Butler Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $82,605
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 51

West Morris Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $84,110
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 46

Madison Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $84,661
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 74

Parsippany-Troy Hills Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $89,480
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 80 out of 94

Mountain Lakes Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $92,605
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 51

Kinnelon Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $96,022
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 51

Morris Hills Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $102,355
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 46

Pixabay
loading...

OCEAN COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Beach Haven Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $55,850
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 57

Ocean Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $58,200
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 86

Eagleswood Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $58,995
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 57

Tuckerton Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $59,137
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 57

Island Heights Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $60,154
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 57

Stafford Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $61,493
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 57

Barnegat Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $62,089
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 94

Ocean Gate Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $62,683
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 57

Lakehurst Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $63,999
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 79

Ocean Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $67,577
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 57

Lavallette Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $67,850
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 79

Berkeley Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $68,185
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 57

Lakewood Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $68,610
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 94

Little Egg Harbor Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $69,574
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 57

Manchester Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $70,721
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 74

Bay Head Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $70,921
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 79

Long Beach Island
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $72,224
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 57

Lacey Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $73,344
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 94

Toms River Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $73,501
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 94

Point Pleasant Beach Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $73,650
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 51

Ocean County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $74,125
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 20

Point Pleasant Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $74,200
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 74

Pinelands Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $74,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 46

Jackson Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $74,827
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 94

Central Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $75,106
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 46

Seaside Heights Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $75,279
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 57

Brick Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $75,460
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 94

Plumsted Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $79,018
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 51

Southern Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $90,219
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 46

Google Maps
loading...

PASSAIC COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Classical Academy Charter School Of Clif
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $51,750
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 86

John P Holland Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $60,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 86

Paterson Cs For Sci/Tech
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $63,225
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 86

Paterson Arts And Science Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $63,700
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 86

Philip’s Charter School Of Paterson
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $64,050
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 86

Haledon Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $65,170
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 71

Passaic Arts And Science Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $65,400
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 86

Hawthorne Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $66,355
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 74

College Achieve Paterson Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $68,250
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 86

Community Charter School Of Paterso
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $69,714
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 86

Paterson City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $70,025
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 94

Bloomingdale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $70,150
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 65

North Haledon Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $70,329
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 65

Ringwood Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $71,033
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 71

Little Falls Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,400
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 71

Clifton City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $75,985
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 94

Passaic Co Manchester Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $76,061
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 46

Woodland Park
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $78,745
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 71

Wanaque Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $80,587
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 71

Wayne Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $84,670
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 94

Passaic City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $85,615
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 75 out of 94

Totowa Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $87,695
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 71

Passaic Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $88,417
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 46

West Milford Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $89,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 74

Pompton Lakes Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $91,484
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 51

Lakeland Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $92,080
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 46

Passaic County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $99,487
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 20

Prospect Park Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

Google Maps
loading...

SALEM COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Creativity Colaboratory Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $56,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 86

Elsinboro Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $59,106
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 79

Mannington Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $64,640
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 79

Salem Co Special Service
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $66,297
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 7

Alloway Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $67,484
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 79

Lower Alloways Creek
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $68,200
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 79

Pennsville
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $68,689
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 51

Oldmans Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $68,807
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 79

Salem City
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $69,237
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 51

Pittsgrove Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $70,256
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 51

Quinton Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $71,813
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 79

Penns Grv-Carneys Pt Reg
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $72,263
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 74

Upper Pittsgrove Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $72,548
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 79

Woodstown-Pilesgrove Reg
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $73,133
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 51

Salem County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

Google Maps
loading...

SOMERSET COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Central Jersey College Prep Charter Scho
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $61,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 86

Bound Brook Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $63,650
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 74

South Bound Brook
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $65,475
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 65

Manville Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $68,273
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 51

Franklin Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $68,352
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 94

Watchung Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,808
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 65

Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $70,250
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 86

Branchburg Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $71,693
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 71

North Plainfield Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $72,535
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 74

Green Brook Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $74,305
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 65

Bedminster Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $76,048
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 65

Somerville Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $76,086
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 74

Somerset Hills Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $78,313
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 51

Somerset Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $81,820
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 20

Hillsborough Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,280
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 94

Montgomery Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,916
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 94

Bridgewater-Raritan Reg
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $84,770
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 94

Bernards Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $85,476
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 73 out of 94

Warren Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $86,408
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 71

Watchung Hills Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $93,990
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 46

Google Maps
loading...

SUSSEX COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Ogdensburg Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $56,010
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 79

Hardyston Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $61,916
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 65

Fredon Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,982
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 57

Montague Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $65,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 79

Hampton Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $65,795
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 57

Sussex County Technology Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $65,883
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 86

Stanhope Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $68,710
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 79

Sandyston-Walpack Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $69,205
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 57

Andover Reg
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,636
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 65

Sussex County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $70,004
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 20

Franklin Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $70,062
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 65

Lafayette Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $70,790
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 79

Byram Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $73,062
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 71

Frankford Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $73,242
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 65

Newton Town
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $74,629
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 51

Hamburg Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $76,672
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 79

Lenape Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $77,450
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 46

Stillwater Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $77,618
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 57

Green Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $79,872
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 79

Vernon Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $84,586
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 74

Sussex-Wantage Regional
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $86,516
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 71

Sparta Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $88,295
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 74

Hopatcong
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $93,795
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 51

Kittatinny Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $95,300
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 46

Wallkill Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $101,657
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 46

High Point Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $102,638
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 46

Google Maps
loading...

UNION COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Queen City Academy Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $52,033
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 86

College Achieve Central Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $58,750
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 86

The Barack Obama Green Charter High Scho
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $61,484
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 86

Garwood Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $61,852
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 79

Cresthaven Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $62,121
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 86

Roselle Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $62,893
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 74

Clark Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $63,069
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 74

Union County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $67,862
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 20

Mountainside Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $67,908
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 65

Cranford Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $70,473
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 94

Winfield Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $70,566
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 79

Summit City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $72,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 94

Hillside Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $73,208
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 74

Rahway City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $73,354
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 94

Scotch Plains-Fanwood Reg
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $74,792
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 94

Berkeley Heights Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $75,811
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 74

Linden City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $77,574
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 94

Springfield Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $79,422
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 74

New Providence Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $79,455
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 74

Roselle Park Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $80,812
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 74

Union Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $82,986
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 94

Plainfield City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $84,016
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 94

Elizabeth City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $89,218
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 79 out of 94

Westfield Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $89,554
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 81 out of 94

Kenilworth Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $90,526
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 51

Union County Teams Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.

Google Maps
loading...

WARREN COUNTY

These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary. 

Ridge And Valley Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $49,181
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 86

Frelinghuysen Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $57,115
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 57

Oxford Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $60,325
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 79

Washington Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,476
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 57

Alpha Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $65,484
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 79

Hope Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $66,733
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 79

Warren County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $68,527
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 20

Greenwich Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,489
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 65

Blairstown Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $69,525
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 57

Franklin Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $70,798
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 57

Allamuchy Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $70,858
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 65

Great Meadows Regional
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $71,665
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 65

Knowlton Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $71,893
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 57

Harmony Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $71,897
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 79

Mansfield Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $73,870
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 57

Pohatcong Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $74,326
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 79

White Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $75,351
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 79

North Warren Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $76,947
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 46

Phillipsburg Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $76,992
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 94

Washington Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $77,245
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 57

Belvidere Town
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $77,856
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 51

Hackettstown
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $77,930
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 74

Lopatcong Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $78,131
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 65

Warren Hills Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $88,238
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 46

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM