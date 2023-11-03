These NJ school districts pay their teachers $100,000 salaries
The people who are tasked with educating our leaders of tomorrow earn a median salary of about $78,000 in the Garden State, according to 2022-2023 data from the New Jersey Department of Education.
But in a number of school districts, the median teacher salary is way above that figure — by tens of thousands of dollars.
New Jersey is a good state to be a teacher in
According to Steven Baker, director of communications for the New Jersey Education Association, New Jersey has some of the highest starting teacher salaries, as well as some of the highest average teacher salaries.
"Our members have worked hard to negotiate those salaries and they certainly work hard every day to earn them," Baker said in an emailed statement to New Jersey 101.5. "And while we are ahead of most states in that measure, teacher salaries still lag behind those of comparable professionals."
Directly below you'll find a list of all the districts with a median teacher salary of at least $95,000, all the way up to more than $117,000, based on Department of Education data.
Below that, you can check out the median salary for teachers in any district. The list goes county by county.
Story continues below
NJ school districts with the highest median teacher salaries
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Baker, with NJEA, noted that "median salary" numbers don't necessarily conclude which districts pay better or offer the best contracts — two districts with very similar salary guides can have wildly differing median salaries if, for example, one has many newer teachers while the other still has plenty of experienced veterans on its roster.
Sergio Bichao contributed to this report.
Median salary of every NJ school district — 2022-23 budget
ATLANTIC COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Atlantic Community Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $55,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 86
Pleasantville City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $55,850
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 94
Weymouth Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $56,756
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 79
Principle Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $61,169
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 86
Egg Harbor City
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $61,432
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 65
Charter~tech High School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $63,248
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 86
Folsom Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $64,772
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 79
Port Republic City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $65,530
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 79
Absecon City
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $69,232
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 71
Somers Point City
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $71,598
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 65
Atlantic Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $72,277
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 20
Northfield City
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $72,986
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 71
Hamilton Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,666
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 71
Mullica Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $79,751
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 65
Linwood City
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $84,542
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 71
Egg Harbor Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $85,557
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 74 out of 94
Hammonton Town
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $87,221
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 74
Galloway Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $87,280
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 71
Greater Egg Harbor Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $89,575
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 46
Buena Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $90,101
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 51
Estell Manor City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $90,473
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 76 out of 79
Atlantic Co Special Serv
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $92,979
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 7
Atlantic City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $95,879
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 87 out of 94
Margate City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $96,100
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 78 out of 79
Ventnor City
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $96,675
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 65
Mainland Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $96,721
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 46
Brigantine City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $100,351
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 79 out of 79
BERGEN COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Elmwood Park
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $58,197
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 74
Fairview Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $61,560
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 71
Moonachie Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $64,344
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 79
North Arlington Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $64,650
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 74
Lodi Borough
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $65,236
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 74
Bergen Arts And Sciences Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $66,300
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 86
Maywood Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $66,499
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 71
Midland Park Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $67,550
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 51
Edgewater Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $67,878
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 57
Wood-Ridge Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $68,095
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 51
Wallington Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $68,415
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 51
Leonia Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $68,925
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 74
Woodcliff Lake Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,420
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 65
Cliffside Park Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $69,490
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 74
Upper Saddle River Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $69,570
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 71
Oradell Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $70,230
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 57
Saddle Brook Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $70,415
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 51
River Edge Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $70,592
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 57
Haworth Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $71,807
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 65
Carlstadt-East Rutherford
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $71,839
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 46
Norwood Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $73,057
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 65
Demarest Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $73,310
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 71
New Milford Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $73,345
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 74
Englewood On The Palisades Charter Schoo
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $73,439
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 72 out of 86
Palisades Park
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $73,485
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 51
Emerson Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $73,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 51
Teaneck Community Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $74,055
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 74 out of 86
Rutherford Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $74,327
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 74
Garfield City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $74,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 94
Alpine Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $75,368
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 79
Montvale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $76,037
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 71
Ho Ho Kus Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $76,472
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 65
Bogota Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $76,600
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 51
Little Ferry Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $76,788
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 71
Paramus Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $77,883
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 94
Waldwick Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $78,295
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 51
Saddle River Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $78,805
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 57
Ridgefield Park Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $79,301
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 74
Hillsdale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $79,461
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 71
Glen Rock Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $79,574
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 74
Englewood City
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $79,850
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 74
Ridgefield Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $80,030
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 51
Fort Lee Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $80,575
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 94
Park Ridge Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $81,125
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 51
Northvale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $81,538
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 65
Mahwah Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $82,284
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 74
Rochelle Park Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $82,986
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 65
Wyckoff Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $83,138
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 71
Englewood Cliffs Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $83,217
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 72 out of 79
Fair Lawn Public Schools
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,496
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 94
Closter Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $83,527
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 71
Ramapo-Indian Hill Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $83,661
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 46
Dumont Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $84,047
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 74
South Hackensack Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $84,976
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 74 out of 79
Bergenfield Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $85,369
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 72 out of 94
Franklin Lakes Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $85,945
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 71
Westwood Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $86,040
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 74
Carlstadt Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $86,047
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 65
Teaneck Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $86,400
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 76 out of 94
Harrington Park Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $87,050
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 65
Allendale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $88,075
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 71
Oakland Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $88,441
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 71
Lyndhurst Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $89,730
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 74
Bergen Co Special Service
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $90,301
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 7
Tenafly Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $90,439
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 74
Hasbrouck Heights Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $90,806
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 51
Old Tappan Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $92,392
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 65
Northern Highlands Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $92,852
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 46
Ramsey Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $95,220
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 73 out of 74
East Rutherford Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $95,486
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 65
Bergen County Vocational Technical Schoo
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $95,512
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 20
River Dell Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $96,189
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 46
Ridgewood Village
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $96,342
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 88 out of 94
Cresskill Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $99,153
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 51
River Vale Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $101,490
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 71
Hackensack City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $103,126
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 94 out of 94
Pascack Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $111,723
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 46
Northern Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $117,410
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 46
BURLINGTON COUNTY
Benjamin Banneker Prep Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $56,186
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 86
Riverbank Charter School Of Excelle
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $57,250
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 86
Medford Lakes Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $59,672
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 65
Beverly City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $62,040
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 79
Springfield Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,047
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 57
Woodland Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $64,094
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 79
Tabernacle Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $66,297
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 65
Palmyra Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $66,783
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 51
Hainesport Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $67,729
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 65
New Hanover Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $67,776
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 79
Southampton Township School District
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $68,072
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 65
Edgewater Park Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $68,760
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 71
Westampton
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $69,013
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 71
Riverton
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $69,726
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 79
North Hanover Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $71,419
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 57
Mount Holly Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $72,333
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 71
Burlington Co Spec Serv
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $72,752
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 7
Maple Shade Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $72,961
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 74
Mansfield Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $73,561
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 57
Bordentown Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $73,568
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 74
Eastampton Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $73,675
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 65
Chesterfield Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $74,060
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 57
Willingboro Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $74,234
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 94
Delran Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $76,149
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 74
Burlington City
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $76,490
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 74
Mount Laurel Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $76,835
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 71
Florence Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $78,062
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 51
Northern Burlington Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $78,100
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 46
Cinnaminson Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $79,280
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 74
Riverside Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $79,667
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 51
Shamong Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $80,375
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 65
Rancocas Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $80,958
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 46
Burlington Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $81,041
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 94
Burlington Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $81,490
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 20
Delanco Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $82,589
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 79
Medford Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $83,731
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 71
Lumberton Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $84,161
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 71
Evesham Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $89,597
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 71
Pemberton Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $93,173
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 84 out of 94
Moorestown Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $95,594
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 86 out of 94
Lenape Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $102,450
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 46
CAMDEN COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Hope Community Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $52,466
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 86
Woodlynne Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $58,161
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 79
Oaklyn Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $60,635
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 57
Barrington Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $62,379
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 65
Clementon Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $62,491
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 65
Runnemede Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $62,588
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 71
Haddon Heights Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $63,977
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 51
Leap Academy University Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $64,784
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 86
Lawnside Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $65,289
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 79
Mount Ephraim Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $65,841
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 65
Camden’s Promise Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $66,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 86
Waterford Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $66,692
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 57
Berlin Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $66,777
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 71
Magnolia Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $68,561
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 79
Gibbsboro Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $69,728
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 79
Pine Hill Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $70,676
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 74
Lindenwold Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $70,851
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 74
Haddonfield Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $70,896
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 74
Somerdale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $70,914
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 65
Brooklawn Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $70,965
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 79
Audubon Public School Disrict
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $71,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 51
Voorhees Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $71,060
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 71
Bellmawr Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $71,147
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 71
Camden Prep
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $71,463
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 86
Freedom Prep Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $71,770
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 86
Collingswood Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $73,300
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 74
Stratford Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,869
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 71
Haddon Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $75,693
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 74
Kipp Cooper Norcross
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $77,184
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 79 out of 86
Laurel Springs Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $77,276
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 57
Merchantville Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $77,879
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 79
Mastery Schools Of Camden
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $78,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 81 out of 86
Camden County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $79,132
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 20
Black Horse Pike Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $81,211
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 46
Berlin Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $81,694
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 65
Winslow Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,195
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 94
Pennsauken Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,504
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 94
Sterling High School Dist
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $86,059
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 46
Gloucester City
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $87,294
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 74
Camden City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $87,472
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 77 out of 94
Cherry Hill Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $94,369
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 85 out of 94
Eastern Camden County Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $95,570
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 46
Gloucester Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $95,730
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 71
Environment Community Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
"Dennis Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $56,548
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 65
"
"West Cape May Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $60,278
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 57
"
"Woodbine Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $61,039
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 79
"
"Lower Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $61,198
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 57
"
"Middle Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $62,872
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 74
"
"Cape May City
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $63,435
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 57
"
"Upper Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $66,282
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 71
"
"Stone Harbor Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $68,868
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 79
"
"Cape May County Vocational School Distri
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $71,197
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 20
"
"Cape May Co Special Serv
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $75,230
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 7
"
"Wildwood City
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $79,605
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 51
"
"Wildwood Crest Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $80,674
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 79
"
"North Wildwood City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $81,540
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 79
"
"Avalon Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $90,622
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 77 out of 79
"
"Ocean City
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $97,804
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 74 out of 74
"
"Lower Cape May Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $98,760
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 46
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Millville Public Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $50,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 86
Bridgeton Public Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $50,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 86
Vineland Public Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $52,760
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 86
Compass Academy Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $53,750
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 86
Maurice River Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $54,439
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 79
Greenwich Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $63,922
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 79
Fairfield Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $64,005
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 65
Downe Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $65,884
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 79
Upper Deerfield Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $72,632
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 71
Hopewell Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $72,776
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 65
Deerfield Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $74,555
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 79
Commercial Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $76,302
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 65
Bridgeton City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $76,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 94
Cumberland Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $76,736
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 20
Lawrence Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $77,624
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 65
Vineland City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $77,766
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 94
Millville City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $79,690
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 94
Cumberland Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $79,982
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 46
Stow Creek Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.
ESSEX COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Burch Charter School Of Excellence
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $52,726
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 86
Maria L. Varisco-Rogers Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $58,520
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 86
Discovery Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $62,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 86
North Caldwell Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $63,063
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 57
Fairfield Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $63,341
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 57
Essex Fells Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,871
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 57
Phillip's Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $65,560
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 86
Great Oaks Legacy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $65,696
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 86
Cedar Grove Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $67,459
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 51
Roseville Community Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $68,631
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 86
Roseland Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $68,800
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 57
Achieve Community Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $68,867
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 86
Marion P. Thomas Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $70,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 86
City Of Orange Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $70,423
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 94
Link Community Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $70,455
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 86
Pride Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $70,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 86
Peoples Preparatory Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $73,250
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 86
Gray Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $73,597
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 73 out of 86
Caldwell-West Caldwell
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $73,961
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 74
Newark Educators Community Charter Schoo
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $74,174
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 75 out of 86
Robert Treat Academy Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $75,306
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 77 out of 86
Bloomfield Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $76,409
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 94
New Horizons Comm. Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $77,125
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 78 out of 86
Team Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $78,120
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 80 out of 86
Nutley Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $78,555
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 94
Newark City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $79,136
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 94
Belleville Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $79,231
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 94
Lead Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $79,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 82 out of 86
North Star Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $79,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 83 out of 86
South Orange-Maplewood
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $80,885
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 94
Montclair Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $81,442
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 94
Verona Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $82,335
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 74
Irvington Township
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,051
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 94
Essex Co Voc-Tech
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $84,810
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 20
East Orange Community Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $85,018
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 85 out of 86
Livingston Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $85,264
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 94
Glen Ridge Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $87,209
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 74
West Essex Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $89,896
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 46
West Orange Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $98,058
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 91 out of 94
East Orange
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $98,381
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 92 out of 94
Millburn Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $99,610
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 93 out of 94
University Heights Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Franklin Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $56,005
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 57
South Harrison Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $60,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 57
National Park Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,367
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 57
Kingsway Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $64,568
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 46
Gloucester Co Spec Serv
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $64,659
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 7
Wenonah Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,846
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 57
Swedesboro-Woolwich
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $65,625
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 57
Woodbury Heights Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $67,491
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 57
Monroe Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $67,560
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 94
East Greenwich Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $68,256
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 57
Clayton Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $68,353
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 51
Logan Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $69,194
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 71
Greenwich Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,520
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 65
Mantua Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $70,017
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 57
Elk Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $70,806
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 57
Paulsboro Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $70,848
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 51
Woodbury City
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $71,478
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 51
Washington Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $72,732
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 94
Harrison Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $74,754
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 57
Gloucester Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $75,310
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 20
Glassboro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $76,222
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 74
Deptford Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $80,441
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 94
Clearview Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $82,137
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 46
Westville Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $83,228
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 57
Pitman Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $85,935
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 51
Delsea Regional H.S Dist.
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $86,694
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 46
Gateway Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $87,178
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 46
West Deptford Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $88,035
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 74
HUDSON COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
The Ethical Community Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $53,108
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 86
East Newark Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $53,411
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 79
Jersey City Global Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $55,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 86
Jersey City Golden Door Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $55,959
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 86
Bayonne City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $57,839
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 94
Hoboken Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $59,619
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 86
Elysian Cs Of Hoboken
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $60,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 86
University Academy Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $61,833
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 86
Empowerment Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $62,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 86
Hola Hoboken Dual Lang Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $62,643
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 86
Weehawken Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $62,883
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 51
Jersey City Comm. Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $63,157
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 86
Hudson Arts And Science Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $63,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 86
Dr Lena Edwards Academic Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $64,800
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 86
Guttenberg Town
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $65,281
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 71
Learning Community Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $65,438
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 86
Secaucus Town
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $67,337
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 74
Beloved Community Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $72,200
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 86
West New York Schools
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $74,403
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 94
Hoboken City
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $80,574
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 74
North Bergen Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $81,733
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 94
Hudson County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $82,784
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 20
Union City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $87,950
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 78 out of 94
Kearny Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $90,195
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 82 out of 94
Soaring Heights Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $92,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 86 out of 86
Harrison Town
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $92,087
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 72 out of 74
Jersey City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $104,130
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 95 out of 95
HUNTERDON COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Milford Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $58,411
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 57
Bloomsbury Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $59,440
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 79
Hampton Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $61,242
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 79
Califon Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $61,375
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 79
Union Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $63,960
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 65
Lebanon Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,476
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 57
Kingwood Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $65,878
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 79
Franklin Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $66,626
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 79
Holland Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $66,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 65
Bethlehem Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $67,354
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 79
Frenchtown Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $67,620
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 79
Hunterdon Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $70,070
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 20
Readington Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $71,895
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 71
High Bridge Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $72,440
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 79
Lebanon Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $73,088
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 65
Clinton Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $73,785
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 71
Flemington-Raritan Reg
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,145
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 71
Delaware Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $74,281
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 65
South Hunterdon Regional School District
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $77,950
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 51
Clinton-Glen Gardner
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $79,567
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 79
Delaware Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $80,076
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 46
Alexandria Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $82,450
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 65
Hunterdon Central Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $84,042
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 46
East Amwell Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $84,990
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 75 out of 79
North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High S
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $86,750
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 46
Tewksbury Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $91,217
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 65
MERCER COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Trenton Stem-To-Civics Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $58,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 86
Pace Cs Of Hamilton
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $58,750
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 86
International Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $59,030
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 86
Achievers Early College Prep Charter Sch
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $60,823
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 86
Village Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $63,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 86
Mercer County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $64,605
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 20
Paul Robeson Humanities Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $67,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 86
Robbinsville Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $68,925
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 74
Ewing Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $71,474
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 74
Lawrence Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $72,186
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 94
Princeton Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $74,903
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 76 out of 86
Hamilton Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $75,944
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 94
W Windsor-Plainsboro Reg
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $77,975
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 94
East Windsor Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $79,836
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 94
Foundation Academy Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $80,138
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 84 out of 86
Trenton Public School District
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,145
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 94
Hopewell Valley Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $90,842
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 71 out of 74
Princeton Public Schools
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $96,425
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 89 out of 94
Mercer County Special Services School Di
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $96,632
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 7
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Academy For Urban Leadership Charter Sch
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $59,441
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 86
Middlesex Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $59,800
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 86
Jamesburg Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $60,693
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 65
Milltown Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $60,931
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 71
Dunellen Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $62,155
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 51
Hatikvah International Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $66,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 86
Sayreville Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $66,171
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 94
Spotswood Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $68,150
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 51
South River Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $69,863
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 74
Monroe Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $70,537
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 94
South Plainfield Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $70,785
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 94
Cranbury Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $73,550
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 65
South Amboy City
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $76,112
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 51
Highland Park Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $77,278
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 51
Middlesex Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $77,907
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 20
Middlesex Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $78,478
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 74
North Brunswick Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $78,949
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 94
East Brunswick Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $80,724
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 94
Piscataway Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $81,081
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 94
Woodbridge Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $81,192
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 94
Perth Amboy City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $81,725
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 94
New Brunswick City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,311
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 94
Carteret Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,650
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 94
Old Bridge Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $84,400
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 94
Metuchen Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $85,208
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 74
South Brunswick Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $90,400
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 83 out of 94
Edison Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $97,922
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 90 out of 94
Greater Brunswick Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.
MONMOUTH COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
The Red Bank Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $52,614
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 86
Roosevelt Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $56,829
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 57
Farmingdale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $58,620
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 79
Hope Academy Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $58,700
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 86
Neptune City
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $60,830
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 79
College Achieve Greater Asbury Park Char
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $62,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 86
Red Bank Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $62,383
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 71
Spring Lake Heights Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $63,038
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 79
Bradley Beach Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $63,200
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 79
Shrewsbury Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $63,320
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 65
Deal Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $63,825
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 79
Tinton Falls
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $64,040
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 71
Avon Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $64,470
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 79
Union Beach
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $65,309
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 65
Academy Charter High School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $66,225
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 86
Fair Haven Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $67,018
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 71
Belmar Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $67,209
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 65
Keyport Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $67,483
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 51
Freehold Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $68,363
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 71
Monmouth Beach Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $68,765
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 79
Red Bank Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $68,775
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 46
Long Branch City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $69,211
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 94
Brielle Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,389
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 65
Highlands Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $71,080
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 57
West Long Branch Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $71,655
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 65
Henry Hudson Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $72,306
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 46
Neptune Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $72,714
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 74
Holmdel Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $72,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 74
Freehold Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $72,922
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 71
Millstone Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,278
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 71
Rumson Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,315
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 71
Hazlet Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $74,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 74
Rumson-Fair Haven Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $75,505
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 46
Little Silver Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $75,950
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 65
Ocean Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $75,975
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 74
Upper Freehold Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $76,051
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 74
Monmouth Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $76,450
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 46
Oceanport Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $76,743
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 65
Sea Girt Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $76,963
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 79
Eatontown Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $76,994
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 71
Wall Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $77,450
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 74
Monmouth Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $78,150
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 12 out of 20
Manasquan Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $78,277
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 51
Matawan-Aberdeen Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $78,450
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 94
Manalapan-Englishtown Reg
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $80,200
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 71
Middletown Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $82,088
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 94
Colts Neck Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $82,101
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 71
Spring Lake Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $84,045
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 73 out of 79
Keansburg Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $84,746
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 51
Marlboro Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $87,670
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 64 out of 71
Howell Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $88,825
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 68 out of 71
Shore Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $89,363
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 46
Atlantic Highlands Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $90,920
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 57
Asbury Park City
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $93,885
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 51
Freehold Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $96,520
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 46
MORRIS COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Unity Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $55,620
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 86
Rockaway Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $62,985
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 65
Netcong Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $64,633
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 79
Mine Hill Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,894
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 57
Denville Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $65,135
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 71
Morris Plains Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,588
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 65
East Hanover Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $69,725
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 71
Mendham Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $70,010
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 65
Lincoln Park Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $70,135
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 71
Florham Park Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $70,420
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 71
Riverdale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $71,005
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 79
Wharton Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $71,460
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 65
Mount Arlington Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $71,560
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 79
Harding Township
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $72,130
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 56 out of 79
Morris School District
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $73,365
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 94
Roxbury Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $73,374
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 74
Dover Town
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $74,135
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 74
Rockaway Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,555
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 71
Chester Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,960
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 71
Long Hill Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $75,365
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 71
Mendham Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $76,330
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 71
Pequannock Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $76,683
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 74
Mount Olive Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $77,185
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 94
Jefferson Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $77,849
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 74
Hanover Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $79,060
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 71
Sch Dist Of The Chathams
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $79,095
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 94
Washington Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $79,310
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 71
Randolph Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $79,444
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 94
Morris County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $79,568
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 20
Boonton Town
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $80,175
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 51
Montville Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $80,632
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 74
Boonton Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $81,346
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 79
Hanover Park Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $81,692
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 46
Butler Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $82,605
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 51
West Morris Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $84,110
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 21 out of 46
Madison Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $84,661
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 74
Parsippany-Troy Hills Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $89,480
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 80 out of 94
Mountain Lakes Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $92,605
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 51
Kinnelon Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $96,022
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 51
Morris Hills Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $102,355
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 46
OCEAN COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Beach Haven Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $55,850
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 57
Ocean Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $58,200
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 86
Eagleswood Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $58,995
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 57
Tuckerton Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $59,137
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 57
Island Heights Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $60,154
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 57
Stafford Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $61,493
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 57
Barnegat Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $62,089
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 94
Ocean Gate Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $62,683
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 57
Lakehurst Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $63,999
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 79
Ocean Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $67,577
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 57
Lavallette Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $67,850
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 79
Berkeley Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $68,185
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 57
Lakewood Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $68,610
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 94
Little Egg Harbor Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $69,574
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 57
Manchester Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $70,721
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 74
Bay Head Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $70,921
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 79
Long Beach Island
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $72,224
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 57
Lacey Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $73,344
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 17 out of 94
Toms River Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $73,501
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 94
Point Pleasant Beach Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $73,650
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 51
Ocean County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $74,125
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 20
Point Pleasant Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $74,200
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 74
Pinelands Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $74,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 46
Jackson Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $74,827
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 94
Central Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $75,106
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 46
Seaside Heights Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $75,279
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 51 out of 57
Brick Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $75,460
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 94
Plumsted Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $79,018
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 51
Southern Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $90,219
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 46
PASSAIC COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Classical Academy Charter School Of Clif
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $51,750
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 86
John P Holland Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $60,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 86
Paterson Cs For Sci/Tech
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $63,225
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 43 out of 86
Paterson Arts And Science Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $63,700
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 86
Philip’s Charter School Of Paterson
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $64,050
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 47 out of 86
Haledon Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $65,170
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 71
Passaic Arts And Science Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $65,400
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 86
Hawthorne Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $66,355
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 74
College Achieve Paterson Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $68,250
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 60 out of 86
Community Charter School Of Paterso
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $69,714
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 86
Paterson City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $70,025
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 94
Bloomingdale Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $70,150
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 30 out of 65
North Haledon Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $70,329
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 65
Ringwood Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $71,033
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 22 out of 71
Little Falls Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $74,400
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 71
Clifton City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $75,985
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 94
Passaic Co Manchester Reg
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $76,061
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 8 out of 46
Woodland Park
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $78,745
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 71
Wanaque Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $80,587
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 71
Wayne Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $84,670
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 94
Passaic City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $85,615
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 75 out of 94
Totowa Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $87,695
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 71
Passaic Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $88,417
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 46
West Milford Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $89,900
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 69 out of 74
Pompton Lakes Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $91,484
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 51
Lakeland Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $92,080
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 46
Passaic County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $99,487
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 20
Prospect Park Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.
SALEM COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Creativity Colaboratory Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $56,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 86
Elsinboro Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $59,106
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 7 out of 79
Mannington Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $64,640
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 79
Salem Co Special Service
District type/size: CSSD
Median teacher salary: $66,297
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 7
Alloway Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $67,484
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 79
Lower Alloways Creek
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $68,200
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 40 out of 79
Pennsville
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $68,689
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 51
Oldmans Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $68,807
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 79
Salem City
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $69,237
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 51
Pittsgrove Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $70,256
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 51
Quinton Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $71,813
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 79
Penns Grv-Carneys Pt Reg
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $72,263
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 74
Upper Pittsgrove Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $72,548
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 58 out of 79
Woodstown-Pilesgrove Reg
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $73,133
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 51
Salem County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.
SOMERSET COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Central Jersey College Prep Charter Scho
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $61,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 86
Bound Brook Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $63,650
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 74
South Bound Brook
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $65,475
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 13 out of 65
Manville Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $68,273
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 51
Franklin Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $68,352
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 6 out of 94
Watchung Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,808
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 65
Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $70,250
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 65 out of 86
Branchburg Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $71,693
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 71
North Plainfield Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $72,535
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 74
Green Brook Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $74,305
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 46 out of 65
Bedminster Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $76,048
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 65
Somerville Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $76,086
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 38 out of 74
Somerset Hills Regional
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $78,313
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 51
Somerset Co Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $81,820
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 16 out of 20
Hillsborough Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,280
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 94
Montgomery Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $83,916
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 66 out of 94
Bridgewater-Raritan Reg
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $84,770
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 70 out of 94
Bernards Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $85,476
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 73 out of 94
Warren Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $86,408
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 71
Watchung Hills Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $93,990
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 46
SUSSEX COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Ogdensburg Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $56,010
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 79
Hardyston Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $61,916
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 65
Fredon Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,982
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 25 out of 57
Montague Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $65,000
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 79
Hampton Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $65,795
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 27 out of 57
Sussex County Technology Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $65,883
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 86
Stanhope Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $68,710
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 79
Sandyston-Walpack Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $69,205
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 57
Andover Reg
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,636
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 65
Sussex County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $70,004
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 20
Franklin Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $70,062
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 65
Lafayette Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $70,790
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 79
Byram Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $73,062
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 71
Frankford Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $73,242
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 42 out of 65
Newton Town
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $74,629
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 51
Hamburg Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $76,672
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 63 out of 79
Lenape Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $77,450
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 46
Stillwater Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $77,618
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 54 out of 57
Green Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $79,872
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 79
Vernon Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $84,586
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 74
Sussex-Wantage Regional
District type/size: K-8 / 751 +
Median teacher salary: $86,516
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 62 out of 71
Sparta Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $88,295
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 74
Hopatcong
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $93,795
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 51
Kittatinny Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $95,300
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 46
Wallkill Valley Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $101,657
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 46
High Point Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $102,638
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 46
UNION COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Queen City Academy Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $52,033
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 5 out of 86
College Achieve Central Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $58,750
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 86
The Barack Obama Green Charter High Scho
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $61,484
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 86
Garwood Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $61,852
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 14 out of 79
Cresthaven Academy Charter School
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $62,121
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 39 out of 86
Roselle Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $62,893
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 74
Clark Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $63,069
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 74
Union County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $67,862
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 2 out of 20
Mountainside Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $67,908
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 19 out of 65
Cranford Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $70,473
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 11 out of 94
Winfield Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $70,566
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 79
Summit City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $72,500
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 15 out of 94
Hillside Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $73,208
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 24 out of 74
Rahway City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $73,354
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 18 out of 94
Scotch Plains-Fanwood Reg
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $74,792
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 94
Berkeley Heights Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $75,811
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 35 out of 74
Linden City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $77,574
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 33 out of 94
Springfield Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $79,422
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 49 out of 74
New Providence Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $79,455
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 50 out of 74
Roselle Park Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $80,812
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 74
Union Twp
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $82,986
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 57 out of 94
Plainfield City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $84,016
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 67 out of 94
Elizabeth City
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $89,218
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 79 out of 94
Westfield Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $89,554
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 81 out of 94
Kenilworth Boro
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $90,526
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 44 out of 51
Union County Teams Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: N.R.
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): N.R.
WARREN COUNTY
These are the median teacher salaries in each district and charter school in the county, listed from lowest to highest. For comparison purposes, the state ranks district median salaries among districts of their own type and student-body size. In the rankings, a lower number means a lower median salary.
Ridge And Valley Cs
District type/size: Charter
Median teacher salary: $49,181
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 1 out of 86
Frelinghuysen Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $57,115
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 4 out of 57
Oxford Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $60,325
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 9 out of 79
Washington Boro
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $64,476
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 20 out of 57
Alpha Boro
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $65,484
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 29 out of 79
Hope Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $66,733
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 34 out of 79
Warren County Vocational
District type/size: J. VOC
Median teacher salary: $68,527
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 3 out of 20
Greenwich Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $69,489
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 23 out of 65
Blairstown Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $69,525
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 36 out of 57
Franklin Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $70,798
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 41 out of 57
Allamuchy Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $70,858
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 32 out of 65
Great Meadows Regional
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $71,665
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 37 out of 65
Knowlton Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $71,893
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 57
Harmony Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $71,897
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 55 out of 79
Mansfield Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $73,870
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 48 out of 57
Pohatcong Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $74,326
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 59 out of 79
White Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 0 - 400
Median teacher salary: $75,351
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 61 out of 79
North Warren Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $76,947
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 10 out of 46
Phillipsburg Town
District type/size: K-12 / 3501 +
Median teacher salary: $76,992
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 31 out of 94
Washington Twp
District type/size: K-6
Median teacher salary: $77,245
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 52 out of 57
Belvidere Town
District type/size: K-12 / 0 - 1800
Median teacher salary: $77,856
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 28 out of 51
Hackettstown
District type/size: K-12 / 1801 - 3500
Median teacher salary: $77,930
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 45 out of 74
Lopatcong Twp
District type/size: K-8 / 401 - 750
Median teacher salary: $78,131
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 53 out of 65
Warren Hills Regional
District type/size: 7-12 / 9-12
Median teacher salary: $88,238
Rank among similar districts (1 = lowest): 26 out of 46