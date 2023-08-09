These NJ pizzerias are part of Barstool’s Dave Portnoy’s pizza fest

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy has become kind of a self-appointed pizza aficionado, and now he’s bringing three dozen pizzerias to the One Bite Pizza Festival in Brooklyn on Sep. 23.

Why do we care about a pizza festival in Brooklyn? Because ten New Jersey pizzerias will be cooking pies there.

According to the Asbury Park Press, these are the Garden State pizzerias that will be there:

🍕 Angeloni’s Restaurant & Pizzeria in Caldwell

🍕 Artichoke Basille's Pizza in Hoboken, Jersey City and New Brunswick. Sister restaurant Sally Boy's is in Red Bank.

🍕 The Brook Tap House in West Caldwell

🍕 Brooklyn Square in Monmouth & Ocean Counties

🍕 Calabria Pizzeria & Restaurant in Livingston

🍕 Coniglio's Old Fashioned in Morristown

🍕 De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville Township

🍕 Federici's Family Restaurant in Freehold Borough

🍕 Nellie’s Place in Waldwick

🍕 Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza in Elizabeth

Here’s how the One Bite website describes the festival:

PART FOOD FESTIVAL, PART MUSIC FESTIVAL, PREPARE TO ENTER PIZZA HEAVEN AT NYC'S NEWEST FESTIVAL FEATURING ALL YOU CAN EAT PIZZA FROM THE GREATEST PIZZERIAS IN AMERICA, MUSICAL PERFORMANCES, AND DAVE'S DEBUT "ONE BITE LIVE" ON THE MAINSTAGE.

In his one-bite pizza reviews, Portnoy takes a single bite of a slice of pizza from a different pizzeria and gives it a rating of 1 to 10. He is known for his honest and often critical reviews, and he has become a cult figure among pizza lovers. He has reviewed dozens of New Jersey pizzerias.

Tickets for the festival are $220 and include all-you-can-eat pizza, an “Italian Dessert Village,” and live music. Tickets are available here.

