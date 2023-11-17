These NJ hospitals lost their ‘A’ grades in a new safety report

More than a dozen New Jersey hospitals lost points just between the spring and fall of this year, in report cards handed out by the health care advocacy group Leapfrog.

Thirty-five facilities received an "A" grade in the spring 2023 report. That number is down to 24 in the fall.

“The drop in A’s reminds us that quality improvement is a continuous journey that requires attention and persistence," said Adelisa Perez-Hudgins, director of quality for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute.

A hospital's grade in the report represents its ability to keep patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. Leapfrog looked at more than 20 evidence-based measures.

Below is a list of the New Jersey hospitals that slipped from their "A" grade for fall 2023. One facility has gone from an "A" to a "C" since the spring.

A couple of New Jersey hospitals improved their grades since the spring.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. (Google Maps) AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. (Google Maps) loading...

⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B

⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A

⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B ⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A

⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B ⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A

⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B

⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A

Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B

⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A

⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B

⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A

⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B

⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A

⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B

⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A

⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B

⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A

Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank (Hackensack Meridian Health) loading...

⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B

⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A

⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B

⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A

⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B

⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A

Saint Michael's Medical Center, Newark (Google Maps) Saint Michael's Medical Center, Newark (Google Maps) loading...

⚫ Fall 2023 grade: C

⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Groceries that dropped in price in the Northeast Last Month Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that saw the largest price decreases from August to September in the Northeast. Gallery Credit: Stacker