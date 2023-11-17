These NJ hospitals lost their ‘A’ grades in a new safety report
More than a dozen New Jersey hospitals lost points just between the spring and fall of this year, in report cards handed out by the health care advocacy group Leapfrog.
Thirty-five facilities received an "A" grade in the spring 2023 report. That number is down to 24 in the fall.
“The drop in A’s reminds us that quality improvement is a continuous journey that requires attention and persistence," said Adelisa Perez-Hudgins, director of quality for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute.
A hospital's grade in the report represents its ability to keep patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. Leapfrog looked at more than 20 evidence-based measures.
Below is a list of the New Jersey hospitals that slipped from their "A" grade for fall 2023. One facility has gone from an "A" to a "C" since the spring.
A couple of New Jersey hospitals improved their grades since the spring.
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center — City Campus (Atlantic City)
⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B
⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A
Capital Health Medical Center — Hopewell (Pennington)
⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B
⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A
Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains)
⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B
⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A
Cooper University Hospital (Camden)
⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B
⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel)
⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B
⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center (Montclair)
⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B
⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center (Old Bridge)
⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B
⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center (North Bergen)
⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B
⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center (Perth Amboy)
⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B
⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank)
⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B
⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A
Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)
⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B
⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A
Newton Medical Center (Newton)
⚫ Fall 2023 grade: B
⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A
Saint Michael's Medical Center (Newark)
⚫ Fall 2023 grade: C
⚫ Spring 2023 grade: A
