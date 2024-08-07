These New Jersey counties are the most stressed out, study says

In the last few years, it feels like our stress levels have been turned up to an 11.

We in New Jersey have a lot to be anxious about… we have to deal with our less-than-well-maintained roads, Trenton politician, and downright rude property taxes.

But do you live in the most stressed out counties in the Garden State? Let’s find out.

A study was conducted by A Mission for Michael that set out to analyze the stress and anxiety levels of each state in the U.S. over a five year period, even getting as specific as certain counties.

The research revealed that the average percentage of frequent mental anxiety increased from 12% in 2019 to 17% in 2024 across all counties in America.

Using County Health Rankings data, they were able to identify specific counties experiencing significant changes during the five year period.

According to the Executive Director of A Mission for Michael:

The significant increase in anxiety levels calls for immediate action to provide resources and support to those most affected. We must prioritize mental health as a critical component of overall well-being and take proactive measures to mitigate the factors contributing to rising stress and anxiety.

In New Jersey, the most stressed counties turned out to be Cape May county and Salem county.

Both counties experienced a 5% increase in anxiety levels sine 2019.

Meanwhile, Essex and Hudson county saw the lowest increase in anxiety levels with 2%.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

