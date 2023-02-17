These New Jersey companies are on America’s Best Large Employers list

Although we are in a time of major cutbacks from America’s biggest employers such as Google, Twitter, Disney, 3M, Microsoft and Amazon to name a few, there are still many employees out there that are very satisfied with their employer and are willing to continue with their employment and recommend their employer to others.

This week Forbes magazine released its list of “America’s Best Large Employers” and to the surprise of only a few, New Jersey has nine large employers on that coveted list.

Forbes gathered information along with an assist from the marketing firm Statista and gathered information from 45,000 people from companies that had over 5,000 or more employees.

Criteria to make the list as America’s Best Large Employer include the employee recommending their current employer to family and friends as a place to work. The employees were also given the chance to recommend other employers. With that information, Forbes created the top 500 list of America’s Best Large Employers. Here’s is how New Jersey’s best large employers ranked:

Rutgers University (ranked 64 overall with 24,800 employees)

BMW Group (ranked 66 overall with 120,000 employees)

America Express Global Business Travel (ranked 73 overall with 18,000 employees)

Johnson & Johnson (ranked 97 overall with 144,300 employees)

Merck & Co. (ranked 126 overall with 27,000 employees)

Prudential Financial (ranked 171 overall with 15,364 employees)

TD Bank (ranked 183 overall with 89,464 employees)

PSE&G Public Service Energy Group (ranked 198 overall with 12,600 employees)

Chanel (ranked 200 overall with 28,500 employees)

Forbes makes a very interesting point in describing how the healthcare industry and employers took a huge hit during the pandemic with a shortage of staff, longer hours, increased number of patients and more stress but yet there are 8 health care employers that dominate the top 25 list of America’s Best Large Employers and made up an incredible 20% of the top 100 employers. The top healthcare employers received high marks and praise from their employees because of the overall commitment that the employer made to the care of the patient, an unselfish praise from those employees in the healthcare industry.

Who was the top employer on Forbes 500 list? Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranked number one. In fact, there were 12 universities and higher learning institutions in the top 100 of this list.

Many people are happy with their employer, I’m one of them and I’m one that has recommended my employer Townsquare Media to friends and family. It’s not the perks that I look for at Townsquare. I don’t have a company car, there’s not a free lunch and dinner every day in the cafeteria, and there are no noon massages but what they do have is compassion for the employees that work for them and a strive to make each employee's job more efficient and better which creates a positive environment and support.

