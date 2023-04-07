Hard to believe but New Jersey has been known as a place to go to enjoy a good party. Let’s face it, when it comes to having a good time, we know what we’re doing here in the Garden State.

I’ve always thought that we were the best kept secret throughout the country. I mean we have Atlantic City, that goes 24/7 and everybody knows about, that but what about other cities here in New Jersey? How do other Jersey cities stack up for best party cities in the country?

Well congratulations New Jersey, three NJ cities placed in the top ten of the best party cities in the country!

Atlantic City ranked number 2 in the country as the best party city, second only to Miami.

Hoboken came in at number 3 and Jersey City came in at number 8. Congratulations!

Trump Hotel And Casinos Face Stiff Competition In Atlantic City Getty Images loading...

The information was gathered and published by bonusfinder.com and the criteria was based on over a hundred destinations in 11 categories.

These included the number of bars per 10,000 people, an average price of a night in a hotel, number of late night food venues and similar factors.

Atlantic City ranked high because of the affordable price of drinks, hotel rooms and the fact that most venues never have a last call.

Photo provided by Jersey City Photo provided by Jersey City loading...

Hoboken scored a perfect 10 out of 10 in the number of bars, nightclubs and number of late night food venues for every 10,000 people. If you’ve ever been to Hoboken you know that is so true.

Jersey City garnered number 8 for a slightly less but still impressive showing in all of those categories.

When it comes to having a good time we are professionals here in New Jersey, from the good times in Atlantic City, Hoboken and Jersey City to the weekend barbecues and parties held throughout neighborhoods in New Jersey.

Enjoy yourself and use the great party resources that are available to you here in the Great Garden State.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years