Who doesn’t feel a sense of catharsis after venting about the work day?

(Not me, boss, if you’re reading this! I never have complaints, this is all about a study I read!)

Many people have turned to social media as an outlet to b**** about their jobs, and some interesting trends have been popping up on TikTok.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

A recent study by resume.io analyzed 50,000 TikTok posts to determine what grievances employees have and which cities throughout the U.S. have the least happy workers.

Hashtags played a major part in their findings, with the following sticking out like a sore thumb:

#HateMyJob

Short. Sweet. To the point.

Posts using this hashtag often describe how people are stuck in boring, repetitive jobs or feel like their work has no real purpose.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

#Burnout

Burnout can go beyond just feeling tired. It’s that next level of exhaustion, which is a horrible combination of feeling stressed and being overworked.

TikTok users are quick to share how long hours, constant pressure, and a lack of work-life balance are taking their toll.

#WorkSucks

To quote Blink 182, “work sucks, I know.”

From meetings that could have been an email, annoying coworkers, and equipment issues, there are plenty of reasons to be frustrated on any given workday.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

#BadBoss

Unfortunately, we’ve all been there. This hashtag is all about the negative impact of poor management, be it micromanaging, a lack of support, or a lack of proper leadership.

#ToxicWorkplace

Posts under this hashtag often describe a toxic workplace culture — think favoritism, cliques, or general negativity

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

So, where in the Garden State were employees making Toks about their less-than-ideal workplaces?

Three made the list.

New Jersey cities with the most unhappy employees

Newark

(1,106 posts)

Commute chaos, tight deadlines, and underfunded offices - no wonder TikTok’s full of Newark work rants.

Exhausted driver yawning and driving car Tomwang112 loading...

Elizabeth

(1,058 posts)

Port jobs and service roles dominate, but many locals feel docked in place and fed up with poor treatment.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Jersey City

(1,032 posts)

Close to Manhattan, far from mellow. Sky-high expectations and cramped offices fuel #WorkSucks energy.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

If there’s one bright side, at least by sharing experiences on TikTok, workers feel connected to other users who are sharing similar experiences.

You can read resume.io’s study here.

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.