These New Jersey cities have the most miserable workers
Who doesn’t feel a sense of catharsis after venting about the work day?
(Not me, boss, if you’re reading this! I never have complaints, this is all about a study I read!)
Many people have turned to social media as an outlet to b**** about their jobs, and some interesting trends have been popping up on TikTok.
A recent study by resume.io analyzed 50,000 TikTok posts to determine what grievances employees have and which cities throughout the U.S. have the least happy workers.
Hashtags played a major part in their findings, with the following sticking out like a sore thumb:
#HateMyJob
Short. Sweet. To the point.
Posts using this hashtag often describe how people are stuck in boring, repetitive jobs or feel like their work has no real purpose.
#Burnout
Burnout can go beyond just feeling tired. It’s that next level of exhaustion, which is a horrible combination of feeling stressed and being overworked.
TikTok users are quick to share how long hours, constant pressure, and a lack of work-life balance are taking their toll.
#WorkSucks
To quote Blink 182, “work sucks, I know.”
From meetings that could have been an email, annoying coworkers, and equipment issues, there are plenty of reasons to be frustrated on any given workday.
#BadBoss
Unfortunately, we’ve all been there. This hashtag is all about the negative impact of poor management, be it micromanaging, a lack of support, or a lack of proper leadership.
#ToxicWorkplace
Posts under this hashtag often describe a toxic workplace culture — think favoritism, cliques, or general negativity
So, where in the Garden State were employees making Toks about their less-than-ideal workplaces?
Three made the list.
New Jersey cities with the most unhappy employees
Newark
(1,106 posts)
Commute chaos, tight deadlines, and underfunded offices - no wonder TikTok’s full of Newark work rants.
Elizabeth
(1,058 posts)
Port jobs and service roles dominate, but many locals feel docked in place and fed up with poor treatment.
Jersey City
(1,032 posts)
Close to Manhattan, far from mellow. Sky-high expectations and cramped offices fuel #WorkSucks energy.
If there’s one bright side, at least by sharing experiences on TikTok, workers feel connected to other users who are sharing similar experiences.
You can read resume.io’s study here.
