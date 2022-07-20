These celebrity chefs are opening 2 new restaurants in NJ

If you are as big of a foodie as I am, you may often be disappointed by the lack of variety when it comes to restaurants in NJ. Of course, we all have our favorite local spots but often we want something new and exciting to try out.

Lucky for us, New Jersey has quite the competitive spirit and is eager to live up to other states that are filled with diverse and exciting restaurants and markets. What better way to boost the competition than with not one, but two new restaurants opening led by world-renowned “celebrity” chefs. Over at Caesars in Atlantic City, two restaurants are under construction that will have you sprinting for a reservation.

The first restaurant opening will be no other than a Gordon Ramsay spot, Hell’s Kitchen, making this his second restaurant on the property. Ramsay's restaurants have been extremely successful in Atlantic City and there is no doubt a second restaurant will be too.

The second restaurant opening is a little more surprising, as this one is quite arguably one of the most well-known spots in the world. If you haven’t guessed already, this restaurant is none other than Nobu, the world's favorite place to get some delicious sushi among other Japanese delights.

The restaurant was founded in 1994 by actor Robert De Niro, celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and film producer Meir Teper. They’ve, of course, expanded globally. The restaurant is coming in addition to a mini Nobu Hotel, which will be taking over the top 3 floors of the Centurion Tower.

This is really exciting for those who have never experienced the magic of Nobu either due to the fact that they didn’t live near one or maybe didn’t have the means to travel just to try it. According to builders both of these restaurants will be ready to enjoy very soon. For now, I will be stalking the menus so that when it is time to try them I will be ready.

