These cats at NJ sanctuary need ‘furever’ homes: Adoption fees lowered

RINGOES — It may be sweater season, but there’s a cozier way to get warm this autumn.

How about cuddling up with a soft kitty from Tabby’s Place, a cat sanctuary located on Route 202 in Ringoes?

Since 2003, Tabby’s Place has been a world-class, cage-free sanctuary for cats that arrive from hopeless situations.

Tabby’s Place has been a harbor of hope for these animals, regardless of age, medical issues, or temperament.

Zeppole (Photo Credit: Tabby's Place)

The team at Tabby’s Place strives to treat each person and cat with respect, compassion, and generosity of spirit.

The goal is to get each of these 100 little furballs adopted but Tabby’s Place also understands how many New Jerseyans may be in a financial rut due to various situations, and adoption may be too hard on the wallet.

So, between now and Oct. 23, the sanctuary will be offering a discount adoption fee of $50 (reduced from the usual $135) per cat, or $100 for a perfect pair.

“Tabby’s Place is a patchwork quilt of calicos, tabbies, and whiskered wonders, with a perfect pick for every person,” they said.

Some purring friends up for adoption include giddy kittens like Earl, cuddly adults like Oscar, and more.

Benji (Photo Credit: Tabby's Place)

Benji

https://www.tabbysplace.org/cat/3669/

Benji came to Tabby’s Place via a Good Samaritan who found him at 11 months old. This tuxedo boy has clearly been around humans before. Benji loves a good scratch behind his ears.

Disco (Photo Credit: Robert Schell)

Disco

https://www.tabbysplace.org/cat/2780/

Need a good dancing partner? Disco is your cat. Well, not really. She does love to curl up and nap, but she can be enticed with a brightly-colored wand or ribbon. Disco came to the sanctuary from a busy shelter in Jersey City. She seems to be ready for a loving, comfy home.

Clementine (Photo Credit: Tabby's Place)

Clementine

https://www.tabbysplace.org/cat/3722/

Clementine is looking for her “furever” home. She arrived at Tabby’s Place after her family was no longer able to care for her. She is a loving, calm lady and in her previous home, Clementine lived with another cat. She would be a great addition to a multi-cat household or as a solo cat. She’s pretty flexible.

Oscar (Photo Credit: Robert Schell)

Oscar

https://www.tabbysplace.org/cat/3162/

Oscar has not been at Tabby’s Place for very long, but he’s already winning over so many of the volunteers’ hearts. He has a sweet demeanor and an inquisitive attitude. Oscar was surrendered to a local vet hospital by his previous owners. While Oscar is sweet, he does have some special needs that will involve extra medical care for the rest of his life. Hopefully, the right family is out there to give him a good life.

Charly (Photo Credit: Tabby's Place)

Charly

https://www.tabbysplace.org/cat/3358/

Charly came to the sanctuary from an international rescue after the Beirut, Lebanon port explosion of 2020, along with a cohort of felines. Charly was soon adopted but unfortunately, tragedy struck again and Charly’s person passed away. So, Charly has returned to Tabby’s Place, hoping for another forever home. She is a real love bug who loves attention and rubbing herself against your legs.

S'mores (Photo Credit: Tabby's Place)

S'mores

https://www.tabbysplace.org/cat/894/

Combine layers of felineness, sweetness, and personality, and you have this handsome tuxedo boy, named S’mores. He prefers to spend most of the day curled up in a comfy spot, enjoying a good old-fashioned snooze. Occasionally, he gets an attack of the zoomies, and if you shake a treat bag, he’ll perk right up. S’mores is a tad on the older side, but he’s healthy and has many years left to brighten your life.

What does the adoption include?

Every cat or kitten has received thorough medical care and has been spayed/neutered. They’ve also been dewormed, treated for fleas and other parasites, tested for FIV and feline leukemia, vaccinated, and microchipped (with lifetime registration). These services are valued at over $600.

Can’t adopt right now? You can virtually adopt a “special needs” cat by donating at http://www.tabbysplace.org/sn/. Donations may also be made out to Tabby’s Place and mailed to the sanctuary at 1100 US Highway 202, Ringoes, NJ 08551.

At any given time, 30 to 40 percent of Tabby’s Place’s residents have chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and paraplegia.

For those looking for a sweet little pumpkin to make their autumn complete, Tabby’s Place is open by appointment, and potential adopters can view adoptable cats at https://www.tabbysplace.org/adopt/, and contact adoptions@tabbysplace.org to set up a visit.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

