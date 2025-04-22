These big celebs are coming to this NJ bookstore this spring
Don’t ask me how they do it, but there’s a bookstore in North Jersey that has not only been iconic, but they have also built a reputation for drawing big names for appearances and signings.
This spring will be no different.
Bookends in Ridgewood, Bergen County, has a lot of A-listers lined up for you to meet over the next few weeks and I thought you might like to know about it.
The store describes itself on Facebook as a “nationally known independent bookstore which hosts over 100 author/sports/celebrity events annually.” They’re proud of having a huge selection of autographed books.
You’ll find them at 211 E. Ridgewood Ave. in Ridgewood. Their website has more information.
Here’s some of who’s coming this spring.
Supermodel Christie Brinkley is doing a meet and greet with photo ops on Wednesday, April 30, at 6 p.m.
Sports legend Jim Lampley, host of ABC’s “Monday Night Football” and “Wide World of Sports.” He’ll be there Saturday, May 3, at 1 p.m.
Kelsey Grammer, if you haven’t ran into him at his various bar appearances pushing his American Faith brew, will be appearing Tuesday May 6 at 6 p.m.
Hilaria Baldwin, wellness and fitness expert, podcaster (and wife of actor Alec Baldwin), will be at Bookends Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m.
Penn Jillette, the talking hand of the legendary duo Penn and Teller, meets his fans Wednesday, May 14 at 6 p.m.
A book is necessary for all these meet and greets and prices, and more information is available here.
