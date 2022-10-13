These are the trendy candies for Halloween

I told you about the trend spotting retailer, Showcase, and that they were opening four new stores in New Jersey https://nj1015.com/trendy-retailer-is-opening-4-new-new-jersey-stores/. Now, that trendy retailer has released its list of trendy candy for Halloween 2022 (spoiler alert: they sell all of them).

So, here is their

“list of the scariest, most spooktacular sweets and terrifying treats that are plentifully available in-store or online at www.shopatshowcaseusa.com, perfect for the at-home party, after-school snack, loot bag or special trick or treater!“

SOUR PATCH KIDS ZOMBIE THEATRE BOX ($6.99)

These sour then sweet Sour Patch Zombie Kids are hauntingly delicious, and if you thought that they were tart before, you better believe they've gone truly sour now. Only the Grape and Orange flavors have risen from their graves, making them a part of the perfect palette to include in any festive Halloween candy bowl!

WARHEADS GRUBS THEATRE BOX ($6.99) *SHOWCASE EXCLUSIVE*

Wake up your tastebuds with Warheads Grubs! These viciously delicious and scarily sour gummy worms come in freaky flavors like RIP Raspberry, Cackle Apple, Occult Orange, Scary Cherry and Luna Lemon!

GHOST DOTS ($6.99)

Frighteningly delicious, this yummy gummy candy comes in the shape of a scary ghost and in a light green color. We can't tell you the flavors because it's all a sweet mystery!

KIDSMANIA® CRUNCHY CRAWLY CREW TART CANDY ($6.99) *SHOWCASE EXCLUSIVE*

Treat yourself to this bug-shaped, super cool, crunchy crawly crew tart candy! It comes in a cute plastic jar with a magnifying glass so you can inspect the candy before you eat it!

NERDS CANDY CORN ($8.99)

Sweet little sparks with Halloween delight. These Candy corn sweets are sure to excite. Rainbow of flavors side by side. The most perfect combination that you've ever tried! Enjoy candy corn in a nerdalicious shell this Halloween with this special spooky version of your two favorite treats.

KIT KAT WITCH'S BREW SNACK SIZE ($16.99)

Double, double, toil and trouble ... unwrap a magical break with KIT KAT Witchʼs Brew White Creme Candy Bars. These spooky snack-size Crisp wafers are covered in smooth marshmallow-flavored green crème.

NERDS ROPE SPOOKY HALLOWEEN ($5.99)

A tasty rope, packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS. A candy so tasty, there aren’t even words. It’s sweet and it’s chewy and crunchy, to boot. It may be long, but it’s still super cute.

SOUR PUNCH SPOOKY STRAWS ($5.99)

Enjoy your drink in true Halloween fashion with a chewy licorice straw that is sure to pack a spooky punch! Apple, Grape, and Tangerine flavored.

GUMMIYUMS GUMMY HALLOWEEN THEMED CANDY ($9.99) *SHOWCASE EXCLUSIVE*

Trick or treat! So freaky, so fun and so yummy! Delicious fruity flavors in the shapes of spooky body parts like ears, feet, and brains!

PEEPS HALLOWEEN-THEMED MARSHMALLOW TREATS ($6.99)

A spooky twist on a classic marshmallow sweet is here! Peeps Halloween Marshmallow treats will haunt your tastebuds with deliciousness.

With 6 in a pack, choose from ghosts, pumpkins, skulls, or monsters! Plus, they are Gluten-free!

JUNIOR MINTS HALLOWEEN LIMITED EDITION ($6.99)

Seinfeld fans will appreciate this favorite retro candy! Junior Mints with orange and black centers? These are scary times indeed!

Showcase has a brick and mortar store in the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne; the planned ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison.

