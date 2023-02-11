These are the top 5 most Googled love songs in NJ

Love is in the air throughout The Garden State. And when it comes to music, New Jersey is very opinionated.

It's not just Valentine's Day, either. In fact, the most Googled love songs are searched throughout the year.

Interestingly, the number one searched song in the state isn't from a Jersey artist.

Also interesting is the age of the songs. This list, compiled by public.tableau.com, looks at the most searched songs on google and breaks it down by state.

Ready to get your playlist ready for that special someone? Here's what your fellow New Jerseyans had at the top of their minds when it comes to music.

The top 5 most-searched-for love songs in New Jersey.

"Crazy In Love" by Beyonce

This one by Beyonce comes in at number 5 as the most searched-for love song on Google.

The song having been released in 2003.

"To Sir With Love" by Lulu

This one by Lulu comes in at number 4 as the most searched-for song on Google.

The song having been released in 1967.

"Love Takes Time" by Mariah Carey

This one by Mariah Carey comes in at number 3 as the most searched-for song on Google.

The song having been released in 1990.

"We Found Love" by Rihanna

This one by Rihanna comes in at number 2 as the most searched-for song on Google.

The song having been released in 2011.

"Love Hangover" by Diana Ross

And coming in at number one is Love Hangover, released in 1976. Those are the most-searched love song on google in the Great Garden State for your sweetheart.

Curious to see what other states picked as their most-searched love songs? Click here to see the full survey. And if you're looking to take that special someone out for a wonderful dinner, check out these amazing places throughout New Jersey.

