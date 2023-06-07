These are the NJ counties with the most farmland

It might come as a surprise to outsiders, but agriculture is a big deal in New Jersey. According to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, food and ag are the state’s third biggest industry behind pharmaceuticals and tourism. There are over 9,000 farms that collectively generate over $1 billion in revenue.

To illustrate where American farms still persevere, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most farmland in New Jersey using data from the Agriculture Department's Farm Service Agency.

Farmers reported the data as mandated by participation in USDA income support programs, including Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage as well as loan assistance. Counties are ranked by total acres of farmland.

Here are the counties with the most farmland in New Jersey:

10. Atlantic

- Farmland: 7,811 acres (2.5% of state total)

- Farms: 179

- Most common crop: Highbush blueberries (5,047 acres, 64.6% of county farmland)

9. Middlesex

- Farmland: 9,057 acres (2.9% of state total)

- Farms: 100

- Most common crop: Honey (3,813 acres, 42.1% of county farmland)

8. Sussex

- Farmland: 10,489 acres (3.4% of state total)

- Farms: 222

- Most common crop: Yellow corn (2,509 acres, 23.9% of county farmland)

7. Monmouth

- Farmland: 12,286 acres (4.0% of state total)

- Farms: 203

- Most common crop: Common soybeans (4,866 acres, 39.6% of county farmland)

6. Cumberland

- Farmland: 25,709 acres (8.4% of state total)

- Farms: 474

- Most common crop: Common soybeans (6,132 acres, 23.9% of county farmland)

5. Gloucester

Farmland: 29,397 acres (9.6% of state total)

- Farms: 578

- Most common crop: Common soybeans (10,470 acres, 35.6% of county farmland)

4. Hunterdon

- Farmland: 31,296 acres (10.2% of state total)

- Farms: 737

- Most common crop: Common soybeans (7,354 acres, 23.5% of county farmland)

3. Warren

- Farmland: 35,455 acres (11.5% of state total)

- Farms: 548

- Most common crop: Yellow corn (14,285 acres, 40.3% of county farmland)

2. Burlington

- Farmland: 46,037 acres (15.0% of state total)

- Farms: 588

- Most common crop: Common soybeans (20,312 acres, 44.1% of county farmland)

1. Salem

- Farmland: 78,720 acres (25.6% of state total)

- Farms: 981

- Most common crop: Common soybeans (22,177 acres, 28.2% of county farmland)

For a more extensive view of farmland in New Jersey, click here.

