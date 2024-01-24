These are the most stressed towns in New Jersey (No. 6 will surprise you)

We are known for having a higher stress level than a lot of other states, especially more than southern or western states.

After all, we are the most densely populated state in the country. Driving here can be challenging. We can be a pretty competitive bunch.

There are certainly some beautiful laid-back places in the state, too. I'm thinking of places like Chester or Lambertville or Cranbury.

But what are the most stressful towns in the great Garden State? A recent study used the criteria of odds of being a victim of violent crime, commute time, average hours worked per week, percentage of divorcees and percentage of income spent on housing.

So here's the Top 10 list of the most stressful cities in New Jersey.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Number 10. Union City — Odds of being a victim of violent crime: 1 in 270.1 inhabitants and the percentage of divorcees: 8% of males, 13.2% of females.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Number 9. Englewood — Odds of being a victim of violent crime: 1 in 339 inhabitants and the percentage of divorcees: 11.2% of males, 10% of females.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Number 8. Asbury Park — Odds of being a victim of violent crime: 1 in 65.6 inhabitants and the percentage of divorcees: 10.3% of males, 14.5% of females.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Number 7. Jersey City — Odds of being a victim of violent crime: 1 in 136.2 inhabitants and the percentage of divorcees: 7.1% of males, 8.6% of females.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Number 6. Lambertville — Odds of being a victim of violent crime: 1 in 3,915 inhabitants and the percentage of divorcees: 9.9% of males, 23.8% of females.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Number 5. Belvidere — Odds of being a victim of violent crime: 1 in 2,686 inhabitants and the percentage of divorcees: 11.3% of males, and 9.9% of females.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Number 4. Long Branch — Odds of being a victim of violent crime: 1 in 249.2 inhabitants and the percentage of divorcees: 11.3% of males, 13% of females.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Number 3. North Wildwood — Odds of being a victim of violent crime: 1 in 175.3 inhabitants and the percentage of divorcees: 11.1% of males, 15.6% of females.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Number 2. West New York — Odds of being a victim of violent crime: 1 in 257.7 inhabitants and the percentage of divorcees: 10% of males, 11.8% of females.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Number 1. Guttenberg — Odds of being a victim of violent crime: 1 in 315.4 inhabitants and the Commute time: 36.6 minutes - Average hours worked per week: 38.8 - The percentage of divorcees: 14.1% of males, 20% of females and the percentage of income spent on housing: 33.3%.

For the full analysis of the most stressful cities and towns in New Jersey the website Credit Donkey has the full breakdown of all the numbers.

As with many of these studies, your reality may be quite different than the numbers they crunched. Or you may think this sounds about right.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022. Gallery Credit: Michael Symons

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add? Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom