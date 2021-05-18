These are the most ‘endangered historic places’ in NJ in 2021

Robert Marshall House, located in Camden County (Courtesy of Preservation New Jersey)

Preservation New Jersey, a statewide nonprofit devoted to maintaining the sustainability and heritage of communities through advocacy and education, has released its 2021 list of the most "endangered historic places" throughout the Garden State.

Sites on the list, which was generated from nominations by the public, meet the criteria based on their historical significance and architectural integrity; the critical nature of the threat identified; and the likelihood that inclusion on the list will have a positive impact on potential protection efforts.

Two of the sites on this year's list are entire municipalities. The list also includes two religions sites.

Preservation New Jersey used one of its '10 most' spots to call out COVID-19's impact to historic resources throughout the state. The pandemic has resulted in a severe reduction in programming and associated revenue for preservation and history nonprofits.

New Jersey's most endangered historic places

Advocacy group Preservation New Jersey says these 9 spots are in imminent danger of being lost.

