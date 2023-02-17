Anytime we talk about scams that exist in the world today, we’re curious about which types are the most common in New Jersey. Whether it is an online scam or a phone scam, New Jerseyans have experienced them all.

So we put it to our listeners. Most of our listeners are savvy enough at this point to know what these scams are, and how to avoid them.

However, on the popular app Next Door, I see my neighbors complaining about how their loved ones have fallen victim to some of these scams.

And just like everywhere else in the country, it’s becoming easier to be a criminal today. So we asked our listeners, what are the scams people tried to dupe them into — here is what they said:

Phishing scams: These involve tricking people into giving away their personal information, such as login credentials, credit card numbers, or social security numbers, by posing as a reputable organization or company through email, text messages, or social media.

At this point pretty much all of our listeners have figured out how to identify fishing, but just in case you haven’t been aware that there is nobody who is exempt.

Tech Support Scams 2 (New Jersey Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell, Townsquare Media) (New Jersey Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell, Townsquare Media) loading...

Tech support scams: In this type of scam, the scammer pretends to be a technical support representative, either through a phone call or a pop-up message, and convinces the victim to give them access to their computer or pay for unnecessary software or services.

I have personally gotten this phone call a couple of times and at this point, I’m having fun trying to mess with the people who do this. But please warn people you love about this, especially older people.

Social security scams: Scammers will call or email people and impersonate a Social Security Administration official, threatening that their Social Security number has been suspended or compromised and that they need to take immediate action to avoid legal consequences.

This one has not happened to me, but I’m not sure that younger people understand how confidential their Social Security number is and how much damage can be done when it is revealed.

Make sure you tell people you love never to get this information over the phone.

Artur GettyImages Artur GettyImages loading...

Investment scams: These scams involve tricking people into investing their money in a fraudulent company or scheme, promising high returns on their investment. This is a classic scheme. I had no idea that this still went on.

Charity scams: Scammers prey on people's generosity by pretending to be a legitimate charity or organization and asking for donations. They will often use high-pressure tactics to get people to donate quickly without doing their research.

The only way to combat this scheme is to make it a rule that you never give charity over the phone. There’s just too much to check out, and no way to properly vet the charity in that short of a conversation.

It's important to be aware of these common types of scams and always be vigilant when giving out personal information or sending money to someone you don't know.

Artur GettyImages Artur GettyImages loading...

If you suspect you have been the victim of a scam, you should report it to the appropriate authorities as soon as possible especially because they have had some success in finding the scammers.

Granted, if they are in foreign countries, it’s harder.

But some scammers who have victimized people here in New Jersey have actually been caught. Bottom line is, always suspect every phone caller is guilty until proven innocent.

Because if you can scam a savvy New Jerseyan, you can scam anybody.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)