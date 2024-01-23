These are the coziest restaurants in New Jersey
New Jersey has its share of waterfront restaurants for warm-weather dining. This time of year most of us look for something a little different to fit the mood of the season.
When it's cold outside people like to find a cozy place to enjoy a good meal or a few drinks. But what is cozy? The Oxford definition describes it this way: giving a feeling of comfort, warmth, and relaxation.
So, we asked our listeners for a little help in coming up with the coziest restaurants in New Jersey. As usual, when we asked the audience to chime in, there was no shortage of great suggestions.
Cozy can mean a small space with dim lighting, a restaurant with a fireplace, or just decor that gives off a cozy vibe.
Huddy's Inn - Colts Neck
The Vue - Atlantic City
Due Amici - Cinnaminson.
Pluckemin Inn - Bedminster
Verona Italian Restaurant - Randolph
Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub - Cranford
Scarborough Fair - Sea Girt
Il Villagio - Cherry Hill
The Ark Pub & Eatery - Point Pleasant Beach
The Publick House Hotel & Restaurant - Chester
Braddock's Tavern - Medford
Sergeantsville Inn - Sergeantsville
Valenzano Family Winery - Shamong
