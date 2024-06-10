These are the best Puerto Rican restaurants in NJ

Last week the conversation on air drifted into food as it often does.

This time a caller brought up the Puerto Rican pork, specialty "pernil". Yes. Slow-roasted pork. Always perfect for any time of year.

After the conversation on air, one of our volunteers, Michelle, stopped by "Simply Sofrito" in Eatontown on her way to meet us at the Comedy Cove and brought me and Jodi dinner for after our last event of the day.

It was a delicious pork dish with yellow rice and beans. There is no doubt that Michelle has opened the door to a place that Jodi and I will be sure to get takeout when we're in the area soon.

Here are a few other places that our listeners recommended:

Torres Cafe in Perth Amboy

El Lechon de Negron in Union

Taino's Kitchen in Newark

ME Casa Foods in Jersey City

Old San Juan Restaurant in Camden

Surrender Cafe in Woodbridge

