These are the best Puerto Rican restaurants in NJ
Last week the conversation on air drifted into food as it often does.
This time a caller brought up the Puerto Rican pork, specialty "pernil". Yes. Slow-roasted pork. Always perfect for any time of year.
After the conversation on air, one of our volunteers, Michelle, stopped by "Simply Sofrito" in Eatontown on her way to meet us at the Comedy Cove and brought me and Jodi dinner for after our last event of the day.
It was a delicious pork dish with yellow rice and beans. There is no doubt that Michelle has opened the door to a place that Jodi and I will be sure to get takeout when we're in the area soon.
Here are a few other places that our listeners recommended:
Torres Cafe in Perth Amboy
El Lechon de Negron in Union
Taino's Kitchen in Newark
ME Casa Foods in Jersey City
Old San Juan Restaurant in Camden
Surrender Cafe in Woodbridge
Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.