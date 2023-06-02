These are the best outdoor dining restaurants in New Jersey

June is a month when the weather is perfect here in New Jersey. The days are warm the nights are comfortable and when the sun is out we are truly blessed by having some of the best views in the country.

We are also very fortunate that there are some very good restaurants with that great view. I’ve been lucky to have been able to check out some of these amazing restaurants.

Here is my list of my favorite outdoor restaurants. You may not recognize your favorite restaurant on my list. That’s OK. I’m only one guy and can’t get to all of them but I’d love to hear from you on what your favorite restaurant is. The criteria is simple, a good restaurant with good food, good service and an excellent view.

In no particular order here are my favorite outdoor restaurants:

Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant Long Branch, NJ

I think this may have one of the best views on the east coast, let alone New Jersey. They take painstaking care of the palm trees and clean area that literally transform you into some tropical paradise. The food is great, the drinks are fun and this is by far one of my favorite places to go during the week when it’s not as crowded as the weekend.

The Shrimp Box Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

I love the casual atmosphere and the casual dining at The Shrimp Box. I enjoy the view as they are right on top of the water and the whole experience reminds me a little of Key West. The Shrimp Box has good food at very reasonable prices and a wonderful view that will make you want to enjoy the shore every weekend. Bring your friends and family.

Rat's Restaurant Hamilton, NJ

Rat's Restaurant is the worse name that you can possibly call a restaurant. Rats overlooks the infamous Grounds of Sculpture which is breathtaking. In addition

Rats has very good food. Be forewarned: it’s a little expensive. I think the view and the food are worth the cost. A great place to take a date or celebrate a special occasion.

Café Matisse Rutherford, NJ

I was invited for the first time to a dinner at Café Matisse. I had heard many stories how the food was outstanding and very expensive but we had to eat in the “Secret Garden”. I was very impressed. The Secret Garden might as well be called the Garden of Eden. With ferns, palms fountains and a serene environment that makes your dinner simply more enjoyable, you will definitely enjoy your dining experience. I have been back twice and enjoyed my meal very much.

Mr. C’s Beach Bistro Allenhurst, NJ

Mr.C’s has a very cool sightline to the beach. Elevated over the sand you can sit at the sunken bar sip one of their signature cocktails or you can go out by the pool and sit under the tiki bar and get the view of the ocean and the pool or you can go to one of the most picturesque places on the east coast, upstairs where you can see up and down the Jersey Shore. It is amazing. It was so good that I used it as my cover for my second cookbook which I never got o publish. The food is very good at Mr. C’s, check out all three views and enjoy.

Charlie’s of Bay Head Bay Head, NJ

I enjoy going to Charlie’s, they have outstanding food and the view is terrific. Surrounded by boats and the channel, Charlie’s servers do a great job of attending to your dining needs and you get the view with awesome food. It’s pricey and for me out of the way but it’s worth the trip.

The Oyster Point Red Bank, NJ

Settle down and have a Bloody Mary while you’re staring out at the mighty Navesink River. Occasionally there will be some enjoyable piano music wafting through the bar and then you can order something to eat which is always good.

The view of the river is classic and locals as well as tourists rush to the hotel to enjoy the amenities.

Bahrs Landing Restaurant Highlands, NJ

A major perk at Bahrs is classic waterfront dining with a world-class view. Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase a pristine view of Sandy Hook, it is breathtaking and you truly feel that you’re in some tropical paradise. Bahrs on the deck dining is impressive and there is an outside Tiki bar that has become one of my favorite places to chill on a rare day off. I’m a big fan of restaurants that have a rich history and Bahrs Landing in Highlands has a wonderful rich tradition of serving Shore diners outstanding seafood since 1917. The food is very good and the fish can’t be fresher.

The Chart House Weehawken, NJ

Sometimes I’m in the mood for a great steak and seafood with a great view, so I head to the Chart House in Weehawken. With the feeling of sitting on top of the water with million-dollar views of New York. The food is very good and the view is better. While prices are a little steep this is a great place for a special occasion.

Liberty House Jersey City, NJ

I like Liberty House. The view at Liberty House is amazing; it includes sweeping views of New York City, Liberty State Park, and the Statue of Liberty. The food is good; the atmosphere is casual but sharp. The service was good; the overall experience was great and the view just outstanding.

