Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a ranking of the most popular dating apps in the state has come out.

No Deposit Bonus Codes Guide NoDepositFriend.com analyzed Google search data for 2023 for 81 dating platforms to see which ones New Jerseyans are most interested in and which ones Americans are ditching overall.

To find the apps being ditched, each platform’s name was combined with ‘uninstall,’ ‘deactivate,’ and ‘delete’ to find the overall number of searches for how to stop using each dating platform.

According to those criteria, New Jersey’s most popular dating app is Tinder.

Tinder tops the list of New Jersey's most popular dating platforms, with 42,996 average monthly searches. Tinder launched in 2012 and has become a cultural phenomenon, finding itself as many peoples’ dating app of choice. Users find matches by swiping right to like and swiping left to dislike other user profiles, and if both users swipe right on each other, they match. They can then message each other to see how far things might go between them

Match.com is New Jersey's second most popular dating platform, with 35,230 average monthly searches. Match.com was launched in 1995 and offers online features and in-person events for people to meet others.

Ashley Madison is New Jersey's third most popular dating platform, with 29,028 average monthly searches. The controversial site was created in 2002 and is marketed toward people who are married (or in a committed relationship) and looking to have an affair.

The rest of the top apps:

⚫ Zoosk

⚫ eHarmony

⚫ Ourtime

⚫ Plenty of fish

⚫ OKCupid

⚫ Seeking

⚫ HER

Not only is Tinder number one in New Jersey, it is also the most popular dating app nationally AND the most deleted dating app.

Making the national list, but not New Jersey’s list include:

Badoo (#7)

Bumble (#10)

Grindr (#11)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

